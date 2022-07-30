With Naruto and Game Of Thrones, HBO Max announces news of the week

We will have a very busy week at HBO Max, with news ranging from unreleased productions to a long-awaited remaster.

Starting with the remaster, the service will finally be making Game Of Thrones available in 4k on its platform. And look, it comes at a good time, because you’ll be able to marathon the series in high definition while its derivative, The House of the Dragon, doesn’t premiere until August 21.

Another great novelty is the promised arrival of Naruto to the platform, which will take place on August 1st.

One of the big news of the week of HBO Max What’s already available is season 3 of Harley Quinn, which came with a foot in the door making references to Suicide Squad’s AyerCut and the controversial scene involving Batman and Catwoman.

Created by Masashi Kishimoto at Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a demon sealed within him, who wants to become the leader of his home village.

The work had 700 chapters published in total and received an anime adaptation by Studio Pierrotaired from 2002 to 2017.

Its popularity grew so much that it received a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generationsset several years after the original story, highlighting the children of many of its main characters, such as Naruto and Hinata.

Uzumaki Boruto, son of Uzumaki Naruto, the Seventh Hokage, enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn how to be a true ninja. The other students ignore him for being “just the son of the Hokage”, but Boruto’s passion and personality will put an end to all these prejudices. When a series of mysterious events begins to unfold, it’s up to Boruto and his newfound friends to investigate them. Like a tornado, Boruto enters everyone’s hearts: his story is about to begin!

Already game of Thrones is a TV hit that propelled the careers of Emilia Clarke, Pedro Pascal, Jason Mamoa, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington

A bestselling book hit, George RR Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series is brought to the screen when HBO decides to dig deep into the genre and recreate epic medieval fantasy. This is a portrait of two powerful families – kings and queens, knights and renegades, honest men and liars – playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros to seize the Iron Throne. The series was filmed in Malta and Northern Ireland, featuring the writer of the books.