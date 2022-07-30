“With the arrival of Cuca…”; Galo’s high rank ‘slashes’ 2 holders and puts Vargas and +1 among the 11

The Belo Horizonte team had a free week to train with an eye on Internacional, away from home

In a game valid for the 20th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Atlético-MG visits Internacional, in Beira-Rio. Scheduled to take place on the afternoon of next Sunday (31), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), the match can mark some changes in the Rooster. Cuca’s debut could shake the structures.

Today, Alvinegro is seven points behind Palmeiras, leader of the Brasileirão with 39. In 4th place, the current champion of the competition organized by the CBF is out of the Copa do Brasil and remains alive in Conmebol Libertadoreswho has an atmosphere of revenge for the fall in that semifinal to Abel Ferreira and company.

In addition to the tactical scheme being different from the one adopted by Antonio ‘El Turco’ Mohamed in Belo Horizonte, Atlético’s new (old) coach also has his favorites in the current squad. That’s because he was the one who commanded the Club in the achievements of 2021 and approved some of the signings made.

This Friday (29), the profile Central do Rooster (@centraldocam) brought the following update: “With the arrival of Cuca, there is the possibility of two changes in the starting lineup of Galo: Igor Rabello and Nacho Fernández leave and Nathan Silva and Eduardo Vargas enter”, highlighted the page via Twitter.

In the 1st round, in a clash held in Mineirão, Atletico won the match over Colorado by 2-0. At that time of the Championship, there was still no idea how the leaderboard could be designed. Now, the scene is practically set, although there is a big confusion for the vacancies in the G6.