Xiaomi 12S Ultra has disabled ISP Xiaomi C2, reveals user disassembly

First Xiaomi device to bring something developed with Leica to the market, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra has been drawing attention since its launch out of curiosity to see the potential of the Sony IMX989 sensor combined with the knowledge of the German partner to earn points and deliver better results. photographic. However, even with the dismantling carried out by the JerryRigEverythingthis great Chinese can still bring some hidden surprises that surprisingly passed the beats in the video in question, as revealed yesterday by our well-known leaker Ice Universe, through his Twitter account.

In the publication, which can be seen below, Ice Universe brings an image hitherto unknown to users where it reveals that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra has the Xiaomi C2 chip on board, which at least for now is disabled due to work to deliver an even better experience. are under discussion at the brand. Obviously, as the chip is present in the device, it is expected that it will be enabled at some point in the future by the brand, through an upcoming MIUI update, thus giving more firepower to the Sony IMX989 and its companions.

