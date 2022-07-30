Xochitl Gomez Major Change in Doctor Strange Reshoots in the Multiverse of Madness ~ Marvel Universe 616

It seems like a lot has changed with the reshoots of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In particular, there was a change in the very first scene where the Stranger from Earth-617 tries to steal America’s power to keep it away from a demonic creature summoned by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), even if it means betraying – and killing a girl. . To Slashfilm, Xochitl Gomez talked about how the reshoots of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness changed America Chavez’s story:

“Yeah, that changed a lot of things. The main thing about Marvel is they do test screenings so they can make the movie what the fans want, make it what the Marvel movies are. We’ve made a lot of changes. for this remake, it was pretty insane. A lot of work, but it was a lot of fun and it was a challenge, but it was also a lot of fun to re-wirework things that I had already done, to do it in a different style with different intentions and one main thing What changed is that the Strange Defender was really saving me at the beginning and it was a turning point, when he died, I was heartbroken that someone who cared and was protecting me had passed away. So when we did the reshoots, it was this major drastic change that Defender Strange was really betraying me and trying to take my power away from me.”

This change gave Gomez much more depth to work with, along with “a completely different perspective” and giving her “trust issues” with the Stranger from Earth-616 throughout the film:

“Much more to work with, but it’s also a completely different perspective on her and her trust issues, because before it was this whole other thing. A small, simple thing like that can change a lot.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

Gravedigger



