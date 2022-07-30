You are not obligated to accept Gmail’s new design; see how to change

O Google is launching the new Gmail interface to all users gradually starting this week. The technology giant’s idea is to unify the services offered –Meet, Spaces and Chat–, delivering a more intuitive workspace that facilitates access to the main platforms of the company’s ecosystem in one place.

To provide greater productivity, even notifications will now appear more subtly at the bottom of the screen, to avoid distracting or disturbing the user during their tasks.

The changes that occur in technology platforms are not always assimilated at first. A good example of this is the much-criticized change in the Instagram feed, which has been massacred on the internet.

With the most popular email aggregator on the planet, it would be no different, even more so with such a radical visual update.

If you don’t like the new look of the platform, you can still switch to the old version of Gmail.

To make the change, go to “Settings” and then “Quick Settings”. There, the user will see an area with the inscription “You are using the new Gmail view” and just below the option “Back to original format”. Just select and, presto, your email manager is back to its old design.

There is still no information on how long the option to return to the previous interface will be available to users. The tendency is for Google to remove the alternative of reverting to the previous look when the new layout is released to all users of the platform.