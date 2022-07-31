10 Best Directors Who Could Run Avengers: Secret Wars

So, who is the best option to direct the film?
the arc of secret wars is one of the most iconic in the history of marvel comics. And that’s exactly why a lot of people are excited about confirmation that the premise will be portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universeas disclosed in the San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
Entitled Avengers: Secret Warsthe film is slated for a release only in November 2025which means that there is still a long way to go, and new information about it should gradually emerge, such as the recent news that Destin Daniel Cretton will be the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
But then, who will command the direction of secret wars? Is there a perfect filmmaker for this position? That’s what we’re going to do today: in this list, we’ve gathered some directors who could take on the project!
Destin Daniel Cretton
As stated earlier, Cretton is already confirmed as the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The filmmaker is the same who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which means he already has experience with the dynamics of MCU projects.
In view of this, nothing fairer than imagining it as one of the options to command Avengers: Secret Wars. After all, he can pick up the momentum of the first part and go ahead with the second, as both are scheduled to debut in the same year.
Outside the universe of superheroes, Destin is known for having made some partnerships with the actress Brie Larsonlike in the movies Temporary 12 (2013) and The Glass Castle (2017). he also directed fight for justice (2019), feature with the actor Michael B. Jordan.
Nia DaCosta
the filmmaker Nia DaCosta is one more name that could command secret wars. Like the professionals already mentioned above, the director also has experience with MCU projects, as she is behind the direction of the marvelsthe sequence of captain marvelwhich is slated for a 2023 release.
In her career as a director, Nia DaCosta directed The Legend of Candyman (2012) and Crossing the Limits (2018), film starring Tessa Thompson.
Ryan Coogler
The director Ryan Coogler is one of the most promising names in the industry right now and would definitely be an excellent choice to direct. secret wars. Coogler also has experience with the MCU, as he’s the one behind the cameras. black Panther (2018) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).
The director’s filmography also includes Creed: Born To Fight (2015) and Fruitvale Station: The Last Stop (2013), both starring actor Michael B. Jordan.
Peyton Reed
Peyton Reedthe director of the three films of the Ant Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, could also be chosen to command Avengers: Secret Wars. In addition to already understanding how the production of a film of the franchise works, it will be through Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that the villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will gain more prominence, so the director is already aware of the character’s importance in the next phase.
In addition to his projects with Marvel, Reed has directed films such as Yes sir (2008) and Down with Love (2003).
the Daniels
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinertalso known as the Daniels, are two filmmakers who are making waves this year. The duo is responsible for commanding Everything Everywhere at the Same Timemovie starring Michelle Yeoh which has been a resounding success with the public since its debut.
If you’ve watched the film, you should know that it’s premised on the multiverse, a theme that is very present in the MCU (hello, Multiversal Saga). Although the two have no experience with blockbusters, it would be an interesting choice to see them at the helm of secret wars.
Another well-known film by directors is A Corpse to Survive (2016), which has Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano in the cast.
Matthew Vaughn
Matthew Vaughn is another well-known name among superhero fans. With X-Men: First Class (2011) and Kick-Ass: Breaking Everything (2010) on the resume, drive secret wars it would be his return to a territory quite familiar to him.
In addition to the films mentioned, Vaughn is the name behind the successful franchise kingsmanbeing the director of the three feature films that make up the saga.
Rian Johnson
Another director who knows how the blockbuster universe works is Rian Johnson. It was he who commanded Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017), a film that divided opinions in the fandom of the galactic saga and, more recently, Between Knives and Secrets (2019), a mystery feature with an air of Sherlock Holmes.
Johnson has no experience with the world of superheroes, but that’s the least of it. The filmmaker has already shown that he is not afraid to dare and could be a great option for the Avengers movie that will close Phase 6.
Joseph Kosinski
Joseph Kosinski was faced with a turning point when Top Gun: Maverick (2022) premiered in theaters. The movie starring Tom Cruise surpassed the mark of $1 billion at the box office, making the director also in the spotlight and, of course, in the minds of professionals in the field.
In view of this, and due to his resume full of blockbuster experiences, Kosinski could also be in Marvel’s crosshairs for the command of secret wars. It is worth remembering that the director has already worked with the disney previously when you drove Tron: The Legacy (2010).
Jon Favreau
Jon Favreau was responsible for kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he directed Iron Man (2008). Thus, nothing fairer than, who knows, repeating this success with the direction of secret wars.
In the MCU, Favreau is also known for playing happyTony Stark’s friend and security guard (Robert Downey Jr.). Outside of Marvel, Jon directed the live-action of The Lion King (2019) and is also involved with The Mandalorianseries from the Star Wars universe.
Deborah Chow
Deborah Chow has a long history with TV series. The director has already directed episodes of Better Call Saul, Mr. robot and, more recently, took over the direction of Obi-Wan KenobiDisney+ production of the Star Wars franchise.
And it doesn’t stop there: she also has experience with the superhero universe, as she worked on the series Jessica Jones and Iron fist. As such, Deborah could be a great choice for the studio, as well as being an opportunity for her to show more of her skills in the film industry.