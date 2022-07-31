10 Best Directors Who Could Run Avengers: Secret Wars

So, who is the best option to direct the film?

the arc of secret wars is one of the most iconic in the history of marvel comics. And that’s exactly why a lot of people are excited about confirmation that the premise will be portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universeas disclosed in the San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Entitled Avengers: Secret Warsthe film is slated for a release only in November 2025which means that there is still a long way to go, and new information about it should gradually emerge, such as the recent news that Destin Daniel Cretton will be the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

But then, who will command the direction of secret wars? Is there a perfect filmmaker for this position? That’s what we’re going to do today: in this list, we’ve gathered some directors who could take on the project!