10 excellent hotels in Madrid with ratings starting at 9 and nights starting at R$341

We took advantage of the Best Destinations Anniversary Sale on Hotels.com and selected 10 great places to stay in Madrid for you to save money and stay in comfort. We’ve raised the bar and now the selection is really ultra-highly rated hotels by guests. All the options reached at least a score of 9.4, which is done for few establishments. If you’re looking for a great hotel in the city, take advantage of the 14% discount on Hotels.com and check out our list below.

Atlantic Hotel

Note: 9.6

Daily: from R$ 934 with the coupon applied – check here

If you want to stay in an exceptional hotel in the center of Madrid, the Hotel Atlántico is your destination. Although it’s not cheap, as it’s a 4-star hotel, the location couldn’t be better: right in the middle of Gran Via and next to the Callao metro station, just 500m from Puerta del Sol.

Room Mate Alba

Note: 9.6

Daily: from R$ 752 with the coupon applied – check here

Want to stay downtown for a little less? No problem: just a few steps from Plaza Santa Ana is Room Mate Alba, a hotel with its well-kept design and cozy rooms. It takes just five minutes on foot to reach places like Puerta del Sol, Calle Gran Vía and Plaza Mayor.

Barceló Imagine

Note: 9.4

Daily: from R$ 605 with the coupon applied – check here

The Barceló Imagine is a 5-star hotel located 600 meters from Plaza Castilla. It has a rooftop terrace with panoramic views and an outdoor swimming pool. Chamartín metro/train station is a 5-minute walk away. The hotel’s name comes from the song by John Lennon, and the hotel has themed rooms in various musical genres such as rock, jazz and flamenco.

Ocean Drive

Note: 9.4

Daily: from R$ 864 with the coupon applied – check here

Ocean Drive Madrid is located in the heart of the city, close to Plaza de Isabel II, opposite the Madrid Opera House, a few steps from the Royal Palace, Puerta del Sol and Gran Vía. Located in a completely renovated historic building, it offers all the comforts of a modern hotel.

Joined UVE

Note: 9.4

Daily: from R$ 341 with the coupon applied – check here

Leaving the center a bit, you can find much cheaper prices, like the UVE Marcenado, a three-star hotel with an excellent rating from guests. Its rooms have air conditioning and free Wi-Fi.

NH Collection Madrid Sweden

Note: 9.4

Daily: from R$ 845 with the coupon applied – check here

The terrace with panoramic views of the city is the highlight of the modern NH Collection Madrid Suecia, located next to the Circulo de Bellas Artes Cultural Center and Gran Vía. Its air-conditioned rooms include a flat-screen satellite TV, free WiFi, a minibar and a bathroom with a rain shower.

Originally opened in 1950 by the Swedish royal family, the NH Collection Madrid Suecia has hosted guests such as Ernest Hemingway and Che Guevara. In addition, the neighboring neighborhoods of Las Letras, Chueca, and Fuencarral offer a wide variety of dining, nightlife, and trendy shops.

chic & basic dot

Note: 9.4

Daily: from R$ 362 with the coupon applied – check here

A great option for those who don’t give up a central location, but want to pay little is the Chic & Basic dot. Just 200m from Gran Vía and 400m from Plaza Mayor, it offers modern rooms with air and free Wi-Fi.

Hotel Regina

Note: 9.4

Daily: from R$ 641 with the coupon applied – check here

Hotel Regina is a true institution of the city of Madrid. Opened in 1918 on Calle de Alcalá, it is close to landmarks such as Puerta del Sol, Gran Vía and Cibeles.

ICON Wipton

Note: 9.4

Daily: from R$ 767 with the coupon applied – check here

ICON Wipton is an option with a more modern footprint that is reflected in the decor. When I saw this photo of the hotel’s restaurant (The Captain), where breakfast is served, I was mesmerized by the amount of detail that most resembles an Almodóvar movie. Situated in the Salamanca-Serrano district, it is close to the National Archaeological Museum of Spain.

Room Mate Macarena

Note: 9.4

Daily: from R$ 612 with the coupon applied – check here

Eeeee Macarena, ahhhhhh. I doubt you didn’t sing the name of the hotel when you read it 😂 But it’s not just a laugh, Room Mate Macarena is super well decorated and located, close to Gran Vía which is 300m away. What’s more, the hotel has a swimming pool, something rare in Madrid, but highly desired after a long day of hiking in the summer.

