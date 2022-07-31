10 MCU Characters That Should Have Their Own Short Series » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding into new, untested territories during Phase 4, including a plethora of Disney+ streaming series. Now that the MCU has mastered the limited series format, its next venture includes shorts, starting with I am groot In August.

With I am groot Within reach and a Halloween and Christmas special on the horizon for 2022 and 2023, the MCU has countless possible shorts in the future that could bring characters that are normally relegated to side stories to life. When the franchise inevitably continues this trend, certain characters deserve to receive their series of shorts.

Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) is back in action after the events of WandaVision after disappearing from the MCU for several years. After her work with SWORD during the events of Westview Hex, Darcy has grown in popularity among MCU fans, making her an excellent candidate to return soon.

Darcy is no stranger to emotion, having teamed up with Thor and Photon during their time in the MCU. Although fans have been asking for her spinoff series after WandaVisiona series of short films could do more justice to the character by chronicling other encounters she may have had with various superhumans.

FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) made his first appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp as Scott Lang’s probation officer and made a subsequent appearance in WandaVision. Jimmy is surprisingly enthusiastic about his work and loves simple magic tricks, which he learned from Lang himself.

Jimmy Woo has been a prominent personality in his two screen appearances, making him a commonly requested character to receive his spinoff. Given the character’s history in Marvel Comics, such a spinoff could take the form of a series of short films centered around a newly built team of Agents of ATLAS.

Karun Patel (Ibu Hatela) is Kingo’s valet in eternal, which follows the adventures of the eponymous superhero team to stop the Emergency. Even among a cast of mythologically based superheroes, Karun stands out to audiences for her enthusiasm for making movies and endearing personality.

Karun was easily one of the funniest characters in the world. eternalwhich makes him the perfect character to host his shorts, perhaps portraying the documentary he was trying to shoot during the events of the film, which would no doubt make for some entertainment for television.

Scott Lang’s best friend and a highlight of Ant Man films, Luis de Michael Peña has been absent from the MCU since Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, fans are excited to see his return in the next Quantumania Next year.

Rumors have long persisted that there is somewhere a clip of Luis retelling the story of the Infinity Saga in his storytelling style. While Kevin Feige and his team have yet to release any clips to the public, a series involving Luis recapping past Marvel movies would be a dream come true for many fans.

The Earth-838 Illuminati was one of the most talked about moments of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Consisting of variants of Peggy Carter, Maria Rambeau, Charles Xavier, Baron Mordo, Reed Richards, and Black Bolt, the clandestine governing body remains one of the most memorable additions to the entirety of Phase 4.

A common criticism of Multiverse of Madness has been that the concept of the Illuminati is quickly thrown out. Short films centered around the group can repair this error, depicting their actions that led to their introduction to Earth-616’s Doctor Strange. Such a project would also add to the emotional weight of the Illuminati’s brutal deaths at the hands of the Scarlet Witch.

David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, is the Soviet Union’s answer to Captain America and one of the best new heroes introduced in Phase 4 of the MCU. Black WidowAlexei acts as the false father of Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova during an undercover mission in the United States.

The Red Guardian claims to have an abundance of war stories during his time as a superhero, although it appears that many of them are completely untrue. Audiences would no doubt enjoy a series of fast-paced Red Guardian adventures in which his true colors are fully shown.

Korg (Taika Waititi) and Miek are two of Thor’s new friends he met while imprisoned on Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok. Now acting as his traveling companions, the two alien creatures are confirmed to have a bigger role in the upcoming film. Thor: Love and Thunder.

Korg and Miek might not get a lot of screen time in the MCU, but each scene is memorable thanks to their winning personalities. These two characters are perfect for a series of shorts that depict a space adventure following the events of love and thunderthat could act as a closure to the film’s groundbreaking events.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), a black super soldier who was betrayed by his county and imprisoned for decades. Thanks to Sam Wilson, however, Isaiah’s legacy is restored and the true story of his Cold War heroism is finally told to the world.

Isaiah Bradley has a long and storied history as the unsung hero who bridged the gap between Captain America’s disappearance and the rise of the Avengers. His exploits as a super soldier would make for gripping television, weaving an emotional story of racial injustice and betrayal.

Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill has been an integral character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since The Avengers as the right hand of SHIELD director Nick Fury. Set to make her next appearance in Secret InvasionHill remains an important part of the franchise’s future.

Maria Hill has been a part of the MCU for over a decade and still continues to be relegated to a supporting role in every appearance, making her the top contender to lead its series of shorts. Her ties to SHIELD, SWORD, and Stark Industries provide many potential backstories that could give Hill a chance to flex his espionage techniques.

Thanos’ Black Order are his minions, whom he created as his children to aid in his quest to destroy half of all life in the universe. Consisting of Ebony Maw, Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive, and Cull Obsidian, the Black Order plays an important role in Avengers: Infinity Wargathering the Infinity Stones for their master.

The Black Order is an incredibly interesting group of henchmen that isn’t explored enough in their brief appearances. Each of these characters has intriguing backstories that aren’t covered during infinity war or End of the game, which could be great storylines for a potential Disney+ short, one for training each character under Thanos. While none of these characters are likely to return in the future of the MCU, their history rooted in the Infinity Saga is certainly worth exploring.