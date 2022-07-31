100 dolphins were killed in hunting

Poachers killed 100 dolphins this Friday (29) in Skálafjörður, in the Faroe Islands, a territory dependent on Denmark.

Among the dead mammals, 98 were adults, one was in the mother’s womb and one was a cub, according to conservation group Sea Shepherd.

The animals of the bottlenose species, also known as bottlenose, were kept in a bay before the group was slaughtered, according to the international press.

According to Skálafjörður police, this was the first time hunters had used a spear designed to speed up the kill time and reduce the animals’ suffering. Experts, however, reject this claim.

“The killing of 100 of these dolphins is a political signal to show the world that dolphin hunters in the Faroe Islands do not care about the opinion of their own people or the international community,” said Astrid Fucks, policy manager at WDC (Whale and Dolphin Conservation), an institution dedicated to the study and conservation of whales, dolphins and porpoises.

“We sincerely hope that the UK and the European Union will respond to this issue with the necessary diplomatic and economic pressure,” Fucks added.

In September 2021, the killing of more than 1,400 dolphins in a week on the Islands Faroe was criticized around the world. The hunt to the marine animals, known as “grindadráp“, is a tradition practiced for hundreds of years on remote islands.

After the negative repercussion, the government of the Islands Faroe limited the number of dolphin deaths to 500 a year.