5 movies with costumes signed by renowned stylists

Whether in theaters, series, dance shows or movie screens, the costumes and characterizations of artists to play their roles is more than essential. This, both for the public that follows every minute of the production and comes to believe more vehemently in the stories that are being told by the plots, but also for the actors and actresses – who use makeup, accessories and clothing items to immerse themselves in inside the characters and, really, get to experience what the tastes and mannerisms of that new person they are helping to bring to life are like.

That’s why the work of the costume designer is so important, because, in fact, it is what takes the idea out of the script and transforms the character into part of reality, personifying the identity of each participant in the cast. No wonder, great designers were also responsible for featuring some of the most emblematic characters in the history of cinema.

Transforming movie sets into big catwalks and movie screens into trendy billboards, the union between fashion designers, directors and actors is a true classic of success. Check out the list we have prepared with great names in the fashion industry who have dressed the cast of films that have marked generations and the history of cinema:

1- Elvis (2022)- Miuccia Prada

In the latest fusion of fashion and film, Miuccia Prada helped tell the story of music legend and rock ‘n’ roll king Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his wife Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge) through vintage pieces and exuberant jewelry.

The stylist signs the looks used by the characters throughout the film in partnership with the Oscar winner for Best Costume Catherine Martin in this production. Catherine won the Oscar for Best Costume on two occasions: in the 2002 edition for Moulin Rouge!, with Brigitte Broch, and in the 2014 edition for The Great Gatsby, opposite Beverley Dunn.

2- The Skin I Live In (2011) – Jean Paul Gaultier

Entering as a guest in the Spanish production, Jean-Paul Gaultier, known worldwide for also having created some of the most emblematic looks of Madonna’s career, worked alongside director Pedro Almodóvar in the psychological drama “A Pele Que Habito”. Together, the two developed the personality and style of some of the characters in the plot. Gaultier was responsible for designing the bodies used by Vera (Elena Anaya) and the clothes of the housekeeper Marilia (Marisa Paredes).

Starring Antonio Banderas as surgeon Robert Ledgard, the feature is based on the book “Tarantula” and aesthetics is a strong element present in the entire construction of the narrative.

3- Black Swan (2010) – Rodarte

In the reinterpretation of the Swan Lake ballet, the Mulleavy sisters, in charge of the brand, signed the tutus worn by Natalie Portman in her award-winning performance in “Black Swan, by director Darren Aronofsky. The striking costumes were used to bring to life the two personalities assumed by the protagonist Nina, in the role of the White Swan and the Black Swan – when in a rivalry between the company’s dancers, she starts to personify the character in her life.

However, there is controversy involved with the production of the thriller’s costumes. At the time of their release, the Mulleavy sisters were ultimately not nominated for the 2011 Oscars, as they were not listed in the US Costume Designers Association. According to a statement from the film’s supposed actual costume designer Amy Westcott, the sisters were responsible only for the tutus and nothing else for the rest of the pieces. After that, the pieces created by Rodarte became the subject of an exhibition in Paris.

4- The Great Gatsby – (1974) – Ralph Lauren

This, which is one of the best known works of North American literature, written by F. Scott Fitzgerald, also ended up becoming a classic in cinema and has already had four versions recorded in feature film. Jack Cleyton counted on the contribution of the stylist Ralph Lauren and won the Oscar for best costume signed by Theoni V. Aldredge. In the feature, Lauren was responsible for developing the shirts and vests of the male protagonists.

5- Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) – Hubert de Givenchy

The costume of “Bonequinha de Luxo” steals the scene in the feature and permeates the trends of fashion to this day – and there are also several productions that make reference to the film. Behind the success of the clothes used by all the characters and the iconic Holly played by actress Audrey Hepburn, is the stylist Hubert de Givenchy.

Givenchy was a close friend of the actress and, beyond the screen, helped Audrey become a fashion icon outside of it, also dressing her in several of her public appearances. ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’ is known for having marked the history of fashion by spreading the concept of ‘basic little black’ to the world, used by Audrey Hepburn.