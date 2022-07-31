5 websites that cost nothing and help you save time

You know those times when you’re in a hurry and wanted to finish some quick projects? Many people have been through this, but check it out: technology is your ally and can help you save time in various types of activities!

Take a look at the article below and discover 5 sites that will help you a lot. Oh! I didn’t even mention the best part: totally free! Amazing, huh?

1. LunaPic

Maybe you’ve already taken a photo and just wanted to crop the background. It would be great to have a website for that, right? And there is, see?! O LunaPic is a completely free online editor, which allows you to crop the image background, as well as many other edits. It’s super easy to use, check it out:

Click “Upload” and upload the photo you want to cut the background; After the image has loaded, click on “Background Removal Tools”; Select “Automatic Background Removal for Photos” and you’re done.

LunaPic is a website that lets you remove the background for free and helps you save time (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

2. Profile Pic Maker

Want to make your profile picture really stylish? Then Profile Pic Maker is the solution! Look how amazing: you upload a photo you want to use and the site gives you several background options to choose from. To use, just follow the steps below.

On the main page of the site, click on the “+” symbol to upload a photo; Wait for it to load and then browse through the options the site offers; Once you choose, hover over the photo to download.

Profile Pic Maker saves time by quickly styling your profile picture (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

3. blush

if you want to give up in your presentation, why not use illustrations? You know, Blush is a design platform that lets you find and download tons of illustrations for free, saving you time and letting you illustrate your designs in style.

Click on “Illustrations” in the upper left corner; Browse the categories to find what you want; When you choose an illustration, click “Download”, choose the format and that’s it.

Blush lets you download illustrations for free to save time on projects (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

4. Have I Been Pawned

Internet security is serious business and the site Have I Been Pwned – the literal translation would be: I got hit? – allows you to write the email and find out if there are risks in your accounts that use the email address in question. It’s super easy to use and very useful, right?

Have I Been Pwned is a time-saving website that lets you discover security holes in your internet accounts (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

5. Unsplash

Last but not least, Unsplash is a free image platform that you can use freely, giving credit to the photographers of course! It’s very simple to use, take a look:

Use the search bar and type what you want to find; Click on the image you prefer and click on “Download free”; The photo is automatically downloaded; At the bottom of the screen, the photographer’s name appears, copy and paste to give proper credits.

Unsplash is another site that costs nothing and helps you save time and find free images to use (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

Super practical, right? Share this text with your friends to help them save time and keep an eye out that I’ll be back soon with more unmissable tips!