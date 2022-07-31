8 cell phone functions you still don’t use but can change your day to day

The cell phone is a device developed for decades, but some tools are still unknown to many people. Don’t feel bad if anything on this list surprises you. Smartphones do not come with clear manuals so that users know all the features of the device. Often it is even necessary to know some trick for a particular tool to be activated.

For example, to save a screenshot each cell phone offers different mechanisms. You usually need to press the volume down and power button at the same time. However, if nobody told you this, it may be that until today you didn’t know about this trick.

Discover now some of the useful functions of your cell phone

Many useful functions for everyday use remain hidden from smartphone users. That’s why we decided to unveil 6 tools for you to start using from now on.

1 – Take a photo while recording a video

If you’d like to take some photos of a unique moment but don’t want to miss the video recording, that’s fine. You can capture photos while still recording your “film”. On Android, just tap the screen and the image will be captured. Meanwhile, on iOS you need to tap on the shutter icon.

2 – Texts to voice and voice to text

Open the home screen of your Android phone and say: “Google, read my texts”. If it’s an iOS smartphone, say the same phrase replacing “Google” with “Siri”. Ready, your cell phone will read all messages for you. If you want me to read the WhatsApp messages, just let me know in the voice command. Also, there are tools that can create texts from audios.

3 – Metal detector

Your cell phone can act as a metal detector and that’s no lie. Just download the “Metal Detector” app for Android or iOS. Ready, you can pass your cell phone over various surfaces to find lost objects, such as rings and earrings, for example.

You didn’t expect this one, right? Well, imagine all that we still don’t even know that cell phones can do.

4 – Folders help organize your phone

One of the facilities present in an Android phone is the creation of folders. You can create folders to add media apps, messengers, your carrier’s apps and any other niche and genre you want. This is a great tip for easier access.

5 – Widgets and shortcuts

For those who don’t know, widgets are facilities that Android phones offer. They can be understood as an access path to specific information. This means that you can create tools for shortcuts in Google searches, screen lock, weather, time, etc.

Meanwhile, shortcuts are static shortcuts that are on the home screen and serve to access the most used apps. It is easier to activate specific options within the device.

6 – Useful functions of the cell phone

If you’ve never used Google Lens, you need to change that today. From photos, Google can transcribe texts, identify colors, identify brands, species of animals and plants, in addition to doing a lot of useful things. In fact, it would be like searching without using words.