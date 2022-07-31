A Boeing 777-300 was used for an air show in Oshkosh; watch the beautiful scenes

Admin 20 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views



The 777-300ER, in the video below, via AirshowStuffVideos on YouTube


The biggest air show in the world, the EAA AirVenture, held this week between the 25th and 31st, once again shows why it is considered the biggest in the world.

In addition to the intense movement of thousands of aircraft arriving and departing from Wittman Field, the aerial attractions are always very rewarding for everyone who visits the big event.

This year, among the presentations, was the largest model of twin-engine aircraft in commercial operation in the world. A United Airlines Boeing 777-300ER was used for a demonstration that resulted in very beautiful scenes, given its size of almost 74 meters in length and almost 65 in wingspan:


The event continues until this Sunday, therefore, it is possible to continue following all the movement live through the cameras provided by the organization. To see how to access them, use this link.





Graduated in Mechanical Engineering and Post-Graduate in Aeronautical Maintenance Engineering, he has more than 6 years of experience in the technical control area of ​​aeronautical maintenance.


Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Biden is diagnosed with covid again; understand “rebound” effect

The Democrat had a negative test result on Wednesday (July 27), but it came back …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved