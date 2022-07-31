Actress Keke Palmer rebels at comparisons to Zendaya and speaks of colorism: ‘I am an incomparable talent’ – Monet

+



Keke Palmer in the movie No! Do not look! and Zendaya in the Euphoria series (Photo: Disclosure)

Keke Palmer spoke about the comparisons that netizens have made of her career with Zendaya – and brought up a reflection on colorism, a concept that talks about how the skin color differences of black people can determine the way they are treated.

The discussion started last Saturday (23), when a user on Twitter identified as Melinda Eg said: “I would like someone to deeply analyze the similarities and differences between the careers of Keke Palmer and Zendaya. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism works in Hollywood. Both were child stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

Keke Palmer (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Zendaya at the 2021 BET Awards (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

Eg further pointed out that even though Palmer has worked on many different productions for years (she started her acting career in 2004), many believe the newly released film ‘No! Do not look!’ it’s the role that really propelled her to success.

Palmer, who starred in Nickelodeon series as a teenager and is also a singer and presenter, disapproved of online discussion about her career. “A great example of colorism is believing that I can be compared to anyone. I am the youngest talk show host ever. The first black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, and the youngest and first Cinderella on Broadway. I’m a talent like no other. Honey, THIS is Keke Palmer,” she said, referring to the 2014 American show ‘Just Keke’ and the sitcom ‘True Jackson’.

Keke Palmer in the Panic series (Photo: reproduction)

The 28-year-old artist added on the social network: “I’ve been a protagonist since I was 11. I have over 100 credits and I’m currently starring in an original script that is the number one movie at the box office, ‘No! Don’t Look!’. a blessed career so far, I couldn’t ask for more; but God continues to amaze me”.

Check out the tweets below:

Keke Palmer’s career also includes credits in the series ‘Scream Queens’, ‘Scream’ and ‘Masters of Sex’ and in the films ‘Hustlers’ and ‘Alice’. She was also a presenter on the shows ‘Strahan and Sara’ and ‘Good Morning America’.

Keke Palmer in the movie No! Do not look! (2022) (Photo: reproduction)

Star artist ‘No! Do not look!’ with Daniel Kaluuya, Brandon Perea and Steven Yeun. The sci-fi horror film is directed and scripted by Jordan Peele, from ‘Get Out!’ it is us’.

The film hits Brazilian cinemas on August 25th. Check out the trailer below: