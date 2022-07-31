Affordable, agile and cheap: how drones allow Ukraine to face a superpower like Russia

Experts explain that this aircraft allows smaller countries to clash with military powers and gain an advantage in the air sector, but point out that care must be taken in the implementation of the equipment.

Ukrainian soldier launches drone in Kharkiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine



In addition to tanks, another piece of equipment has been crucial on the battlefield: the drones. This unmanned aerial vehicle is flexible, agile, affordable, easily replaceable and is significantly changing the course of wars and saving the lives of combatants. In addition to these practicalities, they can carry multiple warheads and be lethal. There are ongoing studies so that this remotely piloted aircraft can be used to transport cargo and wounded, which would facilitate the rescue and rescue of soldiers. A differentiator that drones offer is the possibility of significantly reducing military spending. Small countries, which do not have a large military budget – and therefore do not buy expensive aircraft – can enter into conflict with a power and still achieve air superiority.

This is the scenario observed in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has been taking place since the 24th of February. At first, the Russians thought they would easily dominate Ukrainian airspace. Much has been debated as to why the troops of Vladimir Putin have not achieved air supremacy. Among the various reasons is the fact that the country of Volodymyr Zelensky have used drones to defend themselves. The use of this equipment was already underway even before the invasion. The Ukrainian armed forces used Turkish drones against separatists in Donbass, which raised concerns in Russia.

Bernardo Wahl, professor of International Security at the Fundação Escola de Sociologia e Política de São Paulo (FESPSP), says that, throughout the 20th century, wars were won by those who had great military aptitude (that is, the superpowers). “Smaller countries couldn’t get involved because they didn’t have the resources to do so, but the evolution of technology has changed everything, drones allow smaller potentials to face larger potentials,” he analyzed. He recalls that Russia “wanted to destroy Ukraine with ancient weapons”, but drones played a crucial role in Ukrainian defense. Wahl points out that this conflict “is the laboratory for us to discuss and debate military strategy and the future of war”.

However, this was not the first time that a warlike advantage could be observed for those who used drones. In the confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia 2020, for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijani forces destroyed several enemy war vehicles with the Bayraktar TB2, an unmanned aerial vehicle used for prospecting and intelligence gathering and to neutralize ground targets. It was critical for Azerbaijan to eliminate Armenia’s armored and logistical forces and to have air supremacy throughout the conflict. This event, known as the drone war, was a milestone in the rise of this equipment, which, according to Matheus Brazão, founder of Lawant, a consultancy for drones, was designed with “military intent for espionage and attack” (which ended up spreading a certain fear ).

This fear stems from the 9/11 attack on United States. Bernardo Wahl explains that, after this episode, drones became an integral part of international conflicts. “The US launched the global war on terror, which was marked by the large-scale use of drones in counter-terrorism operations to eliminate al-Qaeda members.” This global war on terror, says the professor, marked the modern rise of these aircraft. However, Brazão points out that, with the development of technology, the equipment began to have other functions such as: video capture, transport, inspection, mapping and photography.

The ease of access to drones means that anyone can buy online, explains the founder of Lawant. He points out that the use of this product in a conflict zone is important because, in addition to enabling distance attacks, it provides security for the troops. Its agility makes it possible to carry information from one side to the other, which makes attacks more effective at the time of execution. Bernardo adds four points that make this aircraft advantageous. The first of these is the fact that drones have no pilots and are remotely controlled. The second advantage is that they do not expose soldiers and can be deployed quickly, for long periods, in addition to being lethal, with less financial cost and less risk to the lives of those who use them. Another strong point is that the air defense system has difficulty detecting them due to their size. It will only be possible to visualize this equipment if the country has a robust air defense system. “So, they are advantageous when the enemy does not have an air defense system”, he concludes.

However, the professor draws attention to the risk of using drones in a war. “They don’t do target differentiation. If he is automated to attack, he will do it”, says Wahl, noting that the equipment cannot understand what a white flag means. To understand how drones work, it is necessary to know that there are different models: those that are autonomous (they act independently, they do not return to where they left, they are considered kamikaze), automated (they can be controlled by an application, with which you draw flight plan for him to return after fulfilling his obligation) and those who need a pilot to operate.

Wendel Brazão, Matheus’ brother and an instructor specializing in drones at Lawant, explains that “there is a lot of criticism” in relation to autonomous and automated drones, because no one knows the limit of the equipment. Once it is programmed to perform a certain function, it goes to the end. “That is, even if the target it was aimed at surrenders, they will not stop.” Wendel points out that there is no drone that is “the best” or “most recommended” for warfare. “It will depend on the demand and the objective. If you only want to survey, you will use a specific type of aircraft. If you want attack and lift, it will be another specific type. And whether you want kamikaze or suicide drones, there is also a specific line of drones,” he explains.

Experts point out that the drone is a powerful weapon, and the last conflicts have proved this. The Azerbaijani war was “the watershed”, according to Wendel. “There the world population looked and said: ‘We have to be careful and think about international legislation’. These vehicles cannot be used indiscriminately.” This is because, according to the instructor, it runs the risk of falling into the wrong hands as a weapon. He brings as an example what has been observed in the war between Russia and Ukraine. “Equipment is being traded on borders far from the point of conflict, for equipment to arrive elsewhere is a snap.” There are two types of drones, those with more specific military purposes and civilian ones. However, even a civil aircraft can be lethal.

Felipe Calixto, coordinator of ITARC, a drone school, brings as an example the Ukrainian army that was using equipment from DJI, a Chinese company that produces civilian drones for military purposes. “They adapted equipment with devices that dropped bombs”, he explains. Calixto says that these simpler products, which anyone has access to, “have a small carrying capacity, but enough for the army’s purposes.” Even doing a simple flight, it already becomes useful in a conflict because, in addition to being able to perform a series of activities, it can no longer be easily observed. Felipe points out that adapting a drone is not easy. “It takes knowledge,” he says, but he also cautions: “It’s not complex either.” Under these circumstances, it becomes a tool that can be designed to become a powerful weapon.

Despite the good functionality of drones, experts do not believe that they will replace battle tanks. Wendel says that eventually there will be devices that will be able to destroy war tanks and that, due to “practicality, portability, price and weight”, they will be used more frequently – and the tanks for specific acts. He points out that each equipment has a specificity, but the two complement each other. According to the instructor, whoever has a significant amount of drones will be able to shoot down troops. Bernardo points out that this aircraft “has not surpassed the war tank, especially if it is very sophisticated”. The difference is that unmanned aerial vehicles have more mobility – which does not indicate that the tank is obsolete. “Drones are light, easy to move and don’t necessarily need a large crew to operate them. It makes them give more flexibility and speed in a war.”