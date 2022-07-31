After UFC 277, Deiveson calls for title unification in Brazil and explains puffy face: “Botox” | combat

Deiveson Figueiredo left São Paulo, where he started training at Chute Boxe/Diego Lima, to closely follow a fight in Dallas that would define his next step. The linear flyweight champion (up to 56.7kg) watched Mexican Brandon Moreno knock out Kai Kara-France in the third round from the front row and become interim champion at UFC 277. Deiveson, who is recovering from a hand injury, warned that hopes Dana White understands his desire to fight for title unification in Brazil, and has suggested returning in early 2023.

– I really hope that Dana listens to this wish! I’ve fought a lot here in the USA and in all the cities I fought with him (Moreno) I saw that there were a lot of Mexicans, it’s like I was fighting in Mexico. Why not fight now in Brazil, Rio, São Paulo…? Fighting under the heat of my fans, my family in Brazil, is all I want most. I hope Dana can understand my wish (…). It would be great to fight in January, February… When will there be an event in Brazil? I’m available UFC, January or February, put me to work, that’s what I know how to do most, is to give this show to the public. If you want to see an action movie, call Deiveson Figueiredo! – said Deiveson to the Combat in Dallas at the end of the card.

1 of 3 Deiveson Figueiredo is the current flyweight champion and at UFC 277 he saw the interim title fight up close — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues Deiveson Figueiredo is the current flyweight champion and at UFC 277 he saw the interim title fight up close — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues

While many rivals question the fighter’s physique, pointing out that he would be much heavier than usual and suggesting an impossibility of returning to the division, Deiveson offered a curious explanation.

– I had some procedures, botox, maybe that’s why my face is swollen a little (laughs). Today (I’m) around 65kg, around. I’m a 34-year-old guy and all I want is to set a goal for my life, either I’m going to stay in weight or go up in the division. There are high chances to try it there, I have a great desire to try the bantamweight, let’s see.

The Brazilian fighter revealed that he believed Kara-France was better in the fight until the decisive moment of the third round. Brandon Moreno landed a kick to the beltline and sent the New Zealander doubling over and falling. The Mexican still punched him until the knockout interruption.

– It was a fight that was full of strategy, very technical. I’m used to going in there and wanting to knock out, submit, I saw the guys very technical. I like to learn with these guys and I saw there that it’s a good rhythm, keeping the distance, playing more, and when you have to get it, you really get it. I saw a small advantage until the third round of Kara-France, but a fight is a fight, a kick came in there and he was knocked out (…). Their fight was very technical, but my coach is a little heavier than that.

When Brandon Moreno’s interim belt was announced, Deiveson was taken inside the Octagon. He expected a hostile atmosphere, but that was not what happened in the face of the probable fourth fight to come with the Mexican.

– I also thought he would curse me, I was prepared, but I saw great respect in him. I treat people the way they treat me. When they treat me badly, I often prefer to go out than treat me badly too (…). I’m ready to fight this guy, I’m in my best moment, I’m coming out of an injury. Now I’m focusing on training, I really want to defend the belt, give the show to the public (…). I love to leave there all broken, I like to provide good things to the public that paid to watch me.

2 of 3 Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo were face to face to promote a probable fourth fight between them — Photo: Getty Images Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo were face to face to promote a probable fourth fight between them — Photo: Getty Images

Finally, after being booed a lot in Texas, where Mexicans are many and crowded the arena in Moreno’s favor, Deiveson asked for more understanding of his work and that of his colleagues.

– The guys booed, but they are people who don’t know what we do to be providing this for them. I have a story, Brandon Moreno has a story, for a little while working out here with Henry (Cejudo) I learned about the boy’s story, it’s an incredible story to get here in the US. I have my story, a guy who left Soure, spent his life on the farm until he was 16, where he had no energy. He often didn’t have the tasty food that I can afford today. I come from a humble family. All respect to this guy and the guys in the Octagon fighting.

