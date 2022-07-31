Afternoon Session Today | “A Luta Por Um Ideal”, with Viola Davis, ends the week of exhibitions – About Sagas by TechNews Brasil

Usually, the Afternoon session tends to show comedy or adventure movies to wrap up their showing weeks. But this Friday, in particular, the Rede Globo chose to break this rule by submitting a movie full of important lessons: “The Fight for an Ideal“, starring American actress Viola Davis (How To Get Away with Murder; Suicide Squad).

The feature, which was originally released in September 2012, chronicles the struggles of a mother and a teacher in an attempt to guarantee a more equitable and quality education for the children of a local community. Full of teachings for spectators, the feature is one of the must-see exhibitions of Afternoon session. Get to know him a little better below:

Discover the plot of “The Fight for an Ideal”:

The film “The Fight for an Ideal” follows the story of Ninth Alberts (Viola Davis) and Jamie Fitzpatrick (Maggie Gyllenhaal), a mother and a teacher who, despite being completely different, share the same dream: that their children, living where they do, will one day have access to a quality educationcapable of transforming them into good people.

The plot, then, shows how the two characters deal with the consequences of precarious education and how start a fight to change the local reality. Now, that a mission is defined, they will have to join forces to face all the bureaucracies of the education system and the diverse challenges that the world will try to impose. The motivation of both, however, always renews their strength: the idea of ​​a better education for future generations.

Film Technical Data:

Original title: Won’t Back Down

Cast: Viola Davis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Holly Hunter, Oscar Issac, Emily Alyn Lind, Rosie Perez

Direction: Daniel Barnz

Duration: 1h30min.

Nationality: American

Genre: drama

Watch the call of “The Fight for an Ideal”:

