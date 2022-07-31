All 12 Marvel Phase 5 Movies and Shows

During Comic-Con 2022, Marvel drew a complete picture of Phase 5 of the MCU. Fans can’t wait to check out more details on the 12 projects announced by Kevin Feige – both in theaters and on the Disney+ platform.

It is worth remembering that the MCU is currently in Phase 4. The current moment should come to an end with the release of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, which hits the big screen in 2022.

In addition, MCU representatives confirmed essential aspects of Phase 6 – which will be marked by the introduction of long-awaited characters and the imminent threat of Kang the Conqueror.

We’ve listed below all 12 movies and series that will make up Phase 5 of the MCU; check out.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 16, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks the beginning of Phase 5 of the MCU. Little is known about the film’s plot. However, speculation from Comic-Con attendees indicates that the film will introduce the villain MODOK – in addition to the already confirmed Kang. The film once again features Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the lead roles.

Secret Invasion – Early 2023

Although it doesn’t have a specific release date, everything indicates that Secret Invasion will hit the Disney+ catalog in early 2023. The series focuses on one of the most interesting aspects of the Captain Marvel movie: the Skrulls. In addition to the shapeshifting aliens, the production will have Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos) and other characters from the MCU – along with Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke in roles still unknown.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. May 3 – 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is definitely one of the most anticipated releases of Phase 5 of the MCU. Apparently, the film will represent the last solo adventure of the team of heroes in theaters. The assumption, however, has not yet been officially confirmed. In addition to the main cast, the feature will feature actors such as Maria Bakalova (Borat 2), Daniela Melchior (Suicide Squad) and Nico Santos (Superstore).

Loki season 2 – Mid 2023

After the success of Season 1, Loki was quick to secure renewal for new episodes. If you don’t remember, the first year ended with Loki in a completely different universe – in which Kang is sort of the supreme leader. The new episodes do not yet have a premiere date, but are expected to hit the Disney+ catalog in mid-2023, possibly in June or July.

Echo – Mid 2023

The Hawkeye series will not have a season 2 on Disney+. However, the production will feature a sequel in the form of the Echo derivative. Alaqua Cox returns as Maya Lopez, the deaf leader of the Tracksuit Mafia. The character stole the show in Hawkeye, and for that, the confirmation of her solo series filled MCU fans with joy. Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, will also be in the production.

The Marvels – July 27, 2023

The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, is scheduled to premiere in July 2023. The post-credits scene of the Ms. Marvel (which already has all episodes on Disney+) has begun to introduce the plot of the sequel. The film will feature Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

Blade – November 3, 2023

Kevin Feige announced a Blade the Vampire Hunter solo movie – with Mahershala Ali in the lead role – three years ago. Since then, very few details about the film have been released. Finally, at Comic-Con 2022, Marvel representatives confirmed Blade’s November 2023 release date. Unfortunately, the film will not be R-rated – unlike the original trilogy, starring Wesley Snipes.

Ironheart – End of 2023

Marvel is using the Disney+ series to introduce new characters, who will eventually have major roles in the MCU movies. After Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, the trend will continue with Ironheart. The series focuses on Riri Williams, the “new Iron Man”. Prior to that, the character will appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Apparently, the series will also serve to introduce the Young Avengers.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Early 2024

One of the most interesting productions in the MCU, WandaWision introduced Agatha Harkness – a powerful witch – with an unforgettable song. Due to Kathryn Hahn’s enormous charisma, the character didn’t take long to gain a solo series. The production was originally going to be titled House of Harkness. At Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige confirmed the name change to Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Details about the plot and cast of the series have not yet been released.

Daredevil: Born Again – Early 2024

One of the most celebrated announcements from Comic-Con 2022 was the confirmation of Daredevil: Born Again, the solo series from Matt Murdock. After regaining the rights to Marvel productions from Netflix, Disney introduced Charlie Cox’s lawyer in Spider-Man: No Coming Home. Unlike other Disney+ series, Daredevil will have 18 episodes, ranging from 30 to 50 minutes each.

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

As soon as Disney+ released the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – in which Sam Wilson finally adopts Captain America’s new costume – the cinematic sequel was (essentially) confirmed. The subtitle New World Order was confirmed at Comic-Con 2022. The plot of the film, on the other hand, remains shrouded in mystery.

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

Thunderbolts will introduce a new team of MCU heroes. Little is known about the film’s plot. According to fan speculation, the film will follow the adventures of the team of anti-heroes (and villains) recruited by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the character of Julia Louis-Dreyfus. That is: it will be a kind of “Marvel’s Suicide Squad”. The film will have Jake Schrier (Paper Towns) as director.

