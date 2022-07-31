Amanda Nunes pays back, beats Peña and wins the rooster title

About seven months after being defeated by Julianna Peña and losing the UFC bantamweight belt (61 kg), Amanda Nunes got back at her tormentor. In the main fight of UFC 277, in Dallas (USA), the Brazilian had a great performance and dominated her rival for five rounds, to win the fight by unanimous decision of the judges and recover her title of the category.

With this achievement, Amanda Nunes has two belts in Ultimate again. In addition to bantamweight, the Bahian also holds the featherweight crown (66 kg) of the organization.

The fight

Much more cautious than in the first meeting, Amanda Nunes explored the change of base to confuse the opponent and was successful in most of the first round. The Brazilian connected good blows and swung Peña on two occasions. In the final part of the partial, the American met and shot good straights, but without being able to turn the assault.

Right at the beginning of the second round, Amanda took advantage of Peña’s haste and landed a right cross that took her opponent to the ground. And it didn’t take long for the Bahian to repeat the dose, with the same blow to get her second knockdown. At the end of the partial, Nunes proved his dominance and, with a hit, knocked the champion down for the third time. However, Peña showed a lot of resistance and did not give in.

Unlike the first two rounds, which were all aimed at the standing part, the third round was all on the ground. Amanda Nunes soon stopped Julianna’s attack in the grappling fight and, in the sequence, took the fight to the ground. In this area, the Brazilian worked well with her elbows and opened a wound in her opponent’s face.

The two carried out a real battle inside the octagon. In the fourth round, Amanda didn’t take long to take down Julianna and get back on top, working hard. But the champion, whose face was bloodied, showed a giant heart and resisted, in addition to seeking some submissions. The American even got an armbar, but the Bahian escaped.

Aware of her advantage in the duel, Amanda preferred not to risk the standing part and took the confrontation to the ground, to put pressure on Peña from above and attentive to the champion’s attacks. In the final 30 seconds, Nunes fitted a rear naked choke and was close to submitting, but the American managed to escape again, leaving the decision in the hands of the judges.

Amanda Nunes defeated Julianna Pena by unanimous decision of the judges at UFC 277, in Dallas, Texas. 07/30/2022 Image: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Check out the results of the show:

Amanda Nunes defeated Julianna Peña by unanimous decision of the judges;

Brandon Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France by TKO in 3R;

Sergei Pavlovich defeated Derrick Lewis by TKO in 1R;

Alexandre Pantoja submitted Alex Perez in 1R;

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Anthony Smith via TKO in 2R;

Alex Morono defeated Matthew Semelsberger by unanimous decision;

Drew Dober won Rafael Alves by KO in the 3R;

Hamdy Abdelwahab defeated Don’Tale Mayes via split decision;

Drakkar Klose defeated Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision of the judges;

Michael Morales defeated Adam Fugitt by KO in the 3R;

Joselyne Edwards defeated Ji Yeon Kim by split decision;

Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Ihor Potieria by TKO in 2R;

Orion Cosce defeated Blood Diamond by unanimous decision.