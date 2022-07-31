Amazfit T-Rex 2: resistance and price to spare | Analysis / Review

Announced globally last May and made official for the Brazilian market at the end of June, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 arrived under the proposal to serve users who usually practice extreme sports and visit extreme scenarios, but who do not want to give up a partner. technological. But does all this robustness and resistance reflect in the overall quality of the smart watch? That’s what you can see below in our full review!

















construction and design

Sold in a box reminiscent of traditional watches, the T-Rex 2 comes with only its manual, certifications and charging cable with magnetic pins; set that we are used to seeing for this type of product. With a style reminiscent of Casio’s famous G-Shock, built in polymer alloy with a silicone strap with a classic pin buckle, the general proposal of the Amazfit watch is resistance.

With a military MIL-STD certification, the model is capable of operating in extreme temperatures, from -40 to 70 degrees Celsius, in addition to withstanding – in tests – 240 hours of exposure to humidity, 96 hours of salt water spray, ice and freezing rain; in addition to being able to be immersed at a pressure of up to 10 ATM. Even putting its durability to the test, the model has already been sent into space, reaching the stratosphere, being exposed to an average speed of 290 km/h and temperature below -64 °C, returning to earth in full operation, found thanks to the your GPS enabled.





Available in 4 variants: black with gold, black with silver, green and beige, the new T-Rex brings with it a 1.39-inch round screen with AMOLED technology with just over 460 ppi of density, which guarantees great viewing. of colors and a high definition of the items presented in the interface. Our only criticism here goes to the closeness between the display glass and the edge of the case. Because they are very close, and because the glass does not have any type of dedicated certification, we were concerned about the ease of the screen being scratched or even broken during the practice of some more radical activity. In any case, the screen has an automatically adjustable brightness and Always On mode, which keeps the display visible and always active, bringing the operation of the smartwatch closer to that of a common watch; something that may seem silly, but that increases the practicality of not having to keep turning your arm, touching the screen or pressing the button to see the time all the time.





But that is not all. Unlike most watches that have passed through our bench, in addition to touch, interaction with the system can be done completely through the buttons distributed along the sides of the watch. One button to go up, one to go down, one to go back and a fourth to select the highlighted item. This approach, together with the resistance guaranteed by all its certifications, can guarantee the most extreme users – the wearable’s target audience – a great experience even in the most extreme environments; as it will guarantee perfect navigation even with the watch completely soaked.

System

And if the robustness of the construction does not disappoint, we can say the same about the sensors built into the T-Rex 2. In addition to the aforementioned proximity sensor, the watch is also equipped with dual-band GPS with support for five satellite positioning systems, gyroscope , compass, altimeter and barometer; essentials for navigation and location.





Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and embedded with Amazfit’s proprietary system – Zeep OS, the wearable still supports mini applications, which ends up extending its usability, but still doesn’t let it be framed in the same section of a smartwatch, of course. fact. These mini apps, which can be accessed through the App Store on Zeep, extend the clock’s usefulness centimeters further, being very punctual. Forget Spotify, Strava, Google Fit and others; here you will find options like Calculator, Water Time, Brush Teeth etc. The only apps present that communicate with third parties are Notify for Gclock, Notify for Maps and GoPro. The first two, to interact with Google’s clock and map apps, and the third, to control a GoPro.





But unfortunately the limitations don’t stop there. Unlike what happens even in cheaper watches from the brand, it is not possible to answer calls from your smartphone through the T-Rex, only to refuse them; and the same goes for notifications. Here, they can only be viewed, but the response will remain limited to the smartphone. With that, making a comparison, we can say that the Amazfit model is an upgraded Mi Band 6, but not a smartwatch. And within his proposal, we can say that he does everything relatively well. Navigation in Zeep OS happens fluidly, without any kind of stuttering and the set of features is quite complete for an activity monitor. It is possible to track your stress rates, heart rate, blood oxygenation, monitor your sleep hours and track the levels of your training sessions.





And speaking of training, we have a good differential here! In addition to the 150 available sports, which includes – believe me – even board games, the watch is capable of automatically detecting dozens of strength exercises, in addition to some sports, showing in the app the muscle groups worked during practice ; something quite surprising. Positive point for Amazfit Application Still talking about the application, here we have Zepp – direct successor of Mi Fit; that despite the name and interface change it received thanks to the small confusions that Xiaomi generates with its subsidiaries, it maintains the good qualities of its predecessor, with a simple and intuitive look.





Anyway, regardless of the name, with the information collected by the T-Rex 2, Zepp is able to keep a complete history of the user’s data, keeping a record of steps taken, sessions of physical activities performed – with visualization of the muscle groups worked , heart rate, stress and oxygenation indexes, sleep records, etc.





With the wearable properly connected via Bluetooth, the app also allows you to make more advanced adjustments in what involves taking measurements, setting alarms, making adjustments for monitoring sleep and stress, setting goals, tracking your menstrual cycle, in addition to the option to choice of new dials for the screen. In addition to the dials available by default through the watch itself, it is possible to choose and sync a new dial from a section built into Zepp itself. This one has many options available, with displays divided into categories such as “Classic”, “Training and Health”, “Technology”, “Multiple Information”, “Realism” etc.

Drums





Owner of a 500 mAh battery that can be charged in approximately 2 hours, Amazfit promises an autonomy of up to 24 days for the T-Rex 2; number which, in theory, is quite impressive. But what about in practice? In our tests, in moderate use, without Always On, with a few training sessions, heart rate tracking, continuous sleep monitoring, and sporadic measurements of oxygenation and stress, the watch was able to stay unplugged for almost 20 days. integers – value that closely matches the brand promise. Therefore, an autonomy that does not exceed expectations, thanks to Amazfit itself, but that is good if we take into account similar models and even simpler activity monitors.

It is worth it?

Announced by Amazfit at the end of last June at a suggested price of R$ 1540, considering the T-Rex 2 as a good choice – given the options available on the market – can be something more difficult than damaging the watch with a immersion in salt water. Understand, the device can be great for a very specific audience, those who like to venture out in the middle of trails or climbs, promising resistance that is difficult to see in other options on the market, in addition to delivering a battery worthy of those who intend to spend 1 week away from civilization.





However, taking into account the suggested price, depending on the use, it may be more advantageous to buy, for example, a Galaxy Watch 4, which can already be found at around R$ 1200 reais. And, at adventure time, cover the Samsung watch with one of these tougher cases, which can be found for less than R$200. Of course, this will not bring the certifications or the good autonomy of the T-Rex 2 to the Samsung watch; but nothing that is done, either, will bring the most complete set of features of the South Korean smartwatch to the Amazfit model. With all the cards on the table, choosing the T-Rex becomes a matter of specific needs. Do you want to spend a week in the woods, without electricity, and want to have a watch on your wrist that will take the hit? The Amazfit model may be the best option. But if that’s not your case, other options – smarter – may sound better. Strengths and weaknesses