Analysis: Corinthians reacts well and raises doubts for the match against Flamengo | Corinthians

Needing to change the team to give rest to players like Willian and Maycon – and game rhythm for reinforcements like Fausto Vera and Balbuena –, Vítor Pereira selected the following team: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Roni, Fausto and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Giovane and Róger Guedes.

The lineup makes it clear: it was a mixed team. And it worked. Coach Vítor Pereira saw the three sectors worked well and opened a question: and now, who plays in Liberators next tuesday? See below for a sector-by-sector analysis.

Bruno Méndez and Balbuena were safe in the defense, not letting anything pass and putting a doubt in the head of the coach for the next match.

With Raul Gustavo recovering from an edema in his thigh, Vítor Pereira tends to use the Paraguayan defender against Flamengo. In his third match after the return, Balbuena showed a characteristic of the young defender: the departure of the game from below. The Uruguayan Méndez also did well, but Gil has morals in Libertadores.

Fábio Santos, who is usually the side of the knockout stage, started acting normally. With that, the doubt remains between the experienced player and the young Lucas Piton.

On the right, Fagner was spared. The winger recently returned from an injury. Rafael Ramos, in his place, played what was perhaps his best match with the Timão shirt.

In the central sector, Roni was the highlight. Previously criticized, the midfielder revealed at the base of Timão has grown in the hands of Vítor Pereira. Against Botafogo, he was very defensive and managed to organize the game acting in front of the defense.

It was from a pass by Roni that Corinthians scored the first goal. In one of the few moments in the first half in which the team pressed forward, the midfielder intercepted the ball and left it to Gustavo Silva to make the move that opened the scoring.

Fausto Vera was another highlight of the midfield. The Argentine, in his second game, played on the right. The 22-year-old constantly sought the right aisle, exploring the spaces.

Controlling the sector, Corinthians stopped Botafogo, who failed to create anything in the first half.

Du Queiroz entered the second stage to give more energy in the middle. The steering wheel replaced Giuliano. Corinthians midfield ended the game with Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Roni. The tendency is for only Du Queiroz to start against Flamengo – accompanied by Cantillo and Maycon.

Up front, Vítor Pereira seems to have given the answer about who plays against Flamengo. Using Róger Guedes as a starter against Botafogo, the coach signaled that he should start Yuri Alberto in the next match.

Timão’s number 9 did not play a prominent game, but he looked for the ball and had chances. In the first half, he had two good opportunities to save his goal. In the first, he isolated the shot in the cross of Fábio Santos. In the second, he missed the header in what would be an assist by Rafael Ramos.

Gustavo Mosquito made a good start, scored a beautiful goal and may have qualified for the next game, although Adson seems to be ahead in the hierarchy. Vítor Pereira made it clear that Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes do not work together. There is an open spot.

– We always want to play, but I leave the headache with him (Vítor Pereira). The important thing is that we get in and get results. I’m happy for that. (…) It’s not up to me to know if Yuri and Roger will play together. I have to think about my work. Whoever enters will correspond,” said Mosquito.

Against Botafogo, Willian and Yuri Alberto were called up after ten minutes of the second half. The attack was completed with Adson after 20 minutes.

Corinthians will have two more training sessions until Tuesday’s game. In this Sunday’s replay, only those who haven’t played for more than 45 minutes (such as Willian, Yuri Alberto, Adson and Du Queiroz) will go to the field. In the second, the final preparation for the start of the Libertadores quarterfinals takes place.

A probable lineup of Corinthians, two days away from the big game, has: Cássio, Fagner, Balbuena, Gil (Bruno Méndez) and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon; Willian, Adson (Gustavo Mosquito) and Yuri Alberto.

“Victory to feel that this team can react”, vibrates Careca Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd

