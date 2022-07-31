Analysis: Flamengo repeats efficiency script with decisive Victor Hugo and Vidal protagonist | Flamengo

The 4-1 script over Atlético-GO, Saturday, at Maracanã, was perfect for Flamengo. Victory on the way after 20 minutes of play, with fresh starters and the fourth consecutive triumph in the Brazilian Championship, which doesn’t let Palmeiras open an advantage at the end.

As in previous games, as in the duels with Coritiba and Juventude, the team started in an overwhelming way, created chances in sequence and created the rout in the first half.

It was Everton Cebolinha and Vidal’s first time in the starting lineup. Although the Chilean did very well, it must be said that the main person responsible for the team’s performance was Victor Hugo, only 18 years old. He participated in every goal.

The attacking midfielder made great individual plays, distributed accurate passes and was decisive. In the first goal, he served Lázaro after a play by the wing. In the second, a minute later, he played for Vidal, who rolled for Marinho to hit and score.

In the third, he started through the middle and played well for Marinho, who suffered the penalty, converted by Vidal. The best was left for last. Victor Hugo received it from Ayrton and gave it a touch of class by covering the goalkeeper’s exit to make it 4-0.

– He gave a great presentation, at a very high level, in all aspects. Because people sometimes look a lot at the goal, the pass, suddenly the assistance. The individual play, the dribbling, but the function he fulfills, which he has been performing and developing, that has great weight – analyzed Dorival Júnior.

In the second half, Flamengo slowed down a little and lost some chances to expand, especially with Vitinho, one of those coach Dorival Júnior launched in the team, in addition to Gabigol, Thiago Maia, Rodinei and Everton Ribeiro.

Vidal shows his category

Vidal showed once again that he can be very useful, and that the trend is soon to find a spot in the first team. The Chilean was firm in the marking and showed refined technique to distribute passes and find good solutions in the exit of the ball.

Another player who made his first game as a starter was Everton Cebolinha. Although it didn’t shine, it showed evolution. If the dribbles are still not coming out so easily, the striker managed to create more dangerous plays, such as the cross in the head of Lázaro, who failed to hit the target in the finalization.

Flamengo left Maracanã with a totally positive balance: Vidal was increasingly at ease; Victor Hugo on another level in the cast; rested starters (and without new injuries); fourth victory in a row and a team with high confidence for the main game of the season so far, the duel with Corinthians, on Tuesday, for Libertadores.

