Apple Car Hires Lamborghini Executive; more project news

Apple has hired a veteran of Italian automaker Lamborghini to spearhead its not-so-secret electric autonomous vehicle project, informally called the “Apple Car.” The scoop was given by Bloomberg.

Luigi Taraborrelli was Lamborghini’s head of chassis and vehicle dynamics. During his time at the automaker, he worked on the Urus SUV and models such as the Huracan Coupé, Performante and Aventador Coupé, as well as limited series projects such as the Lamborghini Sterrato.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Taraborrelli left the company in May, after nearly 21 years of service.

“Stealing” talents

Taraborrelli wasn’t the only one recently recruited to the “Project Titan” team, as Apple calls the vehicle.

Late last year, she brought in Ulrich Kranz, the former head of electric car maker Canoo and former leader of BMW’s electric car manufacturer. Before him, it was the turn of Stuart Bowers, former Tesla boss, to work on autonomous driving technology.

Earlier this year, the company “stole” a 31-year Ford veteran to take care of vehicle safety. The group also includes several former employees of Tesla, Rivian Automotive, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Porsche, Aston Martin and even Waymo, Google’s self-driving car company.

What do we know about Apple Car?

Apple has been secretly working on developing a vehicle since 2014. At the time, it was believed to be an electric vehicle only. However, rumors indicate that it will be completely autonomous, that is, a car that drives itself.

His look has not yet been confirmed by the company. What exists, so far, are renderings and speculations carried out by fans and experts in the field, such as the one that illustrates the top of this report.

According to unofficial sources heard by Bloomberg, the design will be similar to the models in the Lifestyle line by startup North American Canoo.

The vehicle would feature seats on the sides, instead of the traditional standard with front and rear seats. No steering wheel or pedals. The company would also be considering adding a large touchscreen, similar to those on Tesla cars.

Documents submitted to US authorities show a patent registration for a new sunroof technology, in which the driver would be able to control the level of transparency of the glass.

Apple would also be developing a “monocell” battery, capable of increasing the space inside car batteries.

It is expected to be released between 2024 and 2025.