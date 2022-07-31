Approved to use Orlando Scarpelli stadium as loan guarantee: now what?

If this Sunday (31) Figueirense has a decision on the pitch against São José, for the Brazilian Series C, this Saturday, the decision was off the pitch, but directly involved the club’s greatest material asset: the Orlando Scarpelli stadium. Even because Alvinegro’s greatest asset is its immense and faithful fans.

As expected, the General Shareholders’ Meeting endorsed, by 310 in favor and 9 against, the decision approved at the Extraordinary Meeting of the Deliberative Council on July 12, 2022, which authorizes the increase and payment of the share capital of SAF with the use of , real estate – including the Orlando Scarpelli stadium – and rights of the Association, to guarantee credit operation with Jive Investimentos.

The question is: what now, Figueirense? The approved decision was strenuously defended by the board, as the best solution in the current difficult moment of the team that seeks its erection. The decision was approved by the immense majority of partners, so any complaints are now too late. May the managers of Alvinegro be aware of the decision made and that “São Calico” illuminate the steps that will be taken from now on so that the club can relive its good and historic moments.