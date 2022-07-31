Area update! Google Maps gains 3 very useful functions

O Google creates technological solutions thinking about serving a public that seeks to gain time in their activities. The improvement of platforms has been happening gradually, seeking to improve what already exists. In that case, the maps it also shows businesses and places nearby that can offer what you want, quickly.

Public transport itineraries can also be consulted at any time. The feature presents the easiest routes, identifying the distance and obstacles according to each vehicle. At this point, the company’s idea is to focus on tours, helping people to visualize places with better clarity or hold meetings at certain points.

Check out what’s new in Google Maps that’s been released recently

360º aerial view

In the image section it is possible to identify the traditional 360º photos and some places have an aerial view, with impressive details of tourist spots. Only a few cities were portrayed, such as New York. However, records from other regions will soon be available.



Shared location notifications

If you want to gather friends, you now have the possibility to share the location of the meeting. So, when one of the two arrives, a notification will appear in the form of an alarm. In the application, click on ”Add” and ”Notifications”, in the bar that displays the name of who is sharing the address. For your safety, the system always warns you if you are sharing the route with someone.



information for cyclists

Information such as route slope, car flow, stairs and other mishaps will be added to the cyclist tab, which also reports locations with more bike lanes.

