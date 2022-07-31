ASUS announces its new high-end 5G smartphone

This Thursday (28), ASUS announced the Zenfone 9, the new version of the company’s high-end smartphone. The brand continues to bet on phones with good hardware but compact, keeping the 5.9-inch screen and weight of 169 g of the Zenfone 8.

The new version brings a series of upgrades, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the most advanced chip for smartphones ever released by Qualcomm and which is also present in the ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming device. 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and internal storage of 128GB or 256GB.

Another great novelty is in the cameras of the Zenfone 9, which completely abandoned the concept of “flip camera” — with a movable rear camera module capable of transforming into a front camera.

The new rear cameras are far from discreet and promise to deliver a premium and high-performance experience to users, being able to record 8K videos at 24 FPS. The main sensor of the device is the Sony IMX766, also present in the ROG Phone 6, with 50 MP, while the other one has 12 MP and is capable of switching between macro and ultrawide functions. The front camera is in a circular opening in the upper left corner of the screen, and has 12 MP.

The battery is also better, it has received a slight improvement and now has 4,300 mAh, against the 4,000 mAh of its predecessor. It supports ASUS-exclusive 30W “HyperCharge” technology. The company guarantees that it is the fastest charging system on devices under 6 inches.

The phone also has 5G compatibility, a biometric reader on the power button, NFC technology and Android 12 with the ZENUI interface.

The smartphone should arrive in the first countries on August 12. South America is among the regions that will receive the device, but ASUS has not yet released details on whether Brazil will be one of the markets to have the Zenfone 9.