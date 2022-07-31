Athletico-PR vs São Paulo: where to watch, schedule, lineups

The duel between Athletico-PR x São Paulo, this Sunday (31), at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, is the first confrontation for the two clubs in the second round of the Brazilian Championship. While the team from Paraná wants to stay close to the leaders, Tricolor needs a victory to break the uncomfortable sequence of four draws.

where to watch

The game will be broadcast on TV Globo and on Furacão Live, the club’s streaming service. In addition, the Score UOL also tracks the game in real time.

Stadium and time

Arena da Baixada, at 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Possible lineups

ATHLETICO-PR: Benedict; Pedro Henrique, Matheus Felipe and Nico Hernández; Khellven, Hugo Moura, Léo Cittadini, Erick and Abner; Vitinho and Tomas Cuello. Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari

SAO PAULO: Thiago Couto (Felipe Alves); Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor (Nikão), Igor Gomes and Welington; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

Arbitration

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Auxiliaries: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Latest results

São Paulo beat América-MG 1-0 for the Copa do Brasil, while Hurricane drew goalless with Flamengo, also for the Copa do Brasil.

For the Brasileirão, the last game of Athletico-PR was against Botafogo, defeat by 2 to 0 away from home. São Paulo comes from four straight draws in the Brazilian Championship.