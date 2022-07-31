Athletico-PR x São Paulo: probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

O Athletico-PR and São Paulo face each other this Sunday (31), at 16:00, by the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will take place at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. Hurricane tries to get even closer to the first places, while Tricolor seeks to get rid of the sequence of draws that accompany the team in the competition.

> PERFORMANCES: Luciano scores, Galoppo makes a good debut, and Thiago Couto has redemption in São Paulo's victory



> See Brazilian Championship table

With the support of the crowd, Felipão should opt for a more alternative lineup on the side of Athletico-PR. All this because the team is preparing to face Estudiantes, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The match valid for the continental takes place on Thursday (4). The Hurricane coach stated that he would go this route in recent speeches.

– I’ll think a lot about Estudiantes. São Paulo is Brazilian and we already have 31 points, a situation where we can breathe well. But I have to think that I already put Fernandinho, recently in the group, and Thiago Heleno, who hadn’t been playing, in two consecutive games. These two can take their suitcase and stay home and sleep. There’s a Terans card. And there are two or three more, at least, who have been playing for about 15 games in a row. So I’ll have to think that way – said Felipão.

Even if São Paulo faces a similar scenario, due to the calendar, the Brasileirão ends up having another value. Rogério Ceni’s team, so far, occupies the tenth place, with 26 points added. However, as said before, it comes from a sequence of four draws in the competition. This season, in all the rounds so far, he has won five, three defeats and eleven draws – a number that draws attention.

Ceni will also be able to count on three novelties in the Brazilian: Giuliano Galoppo, Marcos Guilherme and goalkeeper Felipe Alves are available to play.

In 65 meetings between the teams, Tricolor paulista won 23 against 20 for Athletico-PR – the most recent being in the first round of the Brazilian, with a 4-0 victory for São Paulo.

ATHLETICO-PR x SÃO PAULO



Place: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Date/Time: 7/31/2022, at 4 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Auxiliaries: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Where to watch: Globo (for São Paulo, Pará, Ceará, Alagoas, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins and Goiás), Real Time LANCE! and with partnership LANCE! / VOICE OF SPORT

ATHLETICO-PR: Benedict; Pedro Henrique, Nicolás Hernández, Matheus Felipe; Abner, Hugo Moura, Erick, Canobbio; Cuello, Pedrinho and Vitor Roque. Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Embezzlement: Pablo (thigh swelling), David Terans (suspended)

hanging: Matheus Felipe, Pedro Henrique, Vitor Bueno, Matheus Fernandes, Nicolás Hernández, Felipão [técnico] and Bento

Suspended: David Terans (3rd Yellow)

SAO PAULO: Thiago Couto (Felipe Alves); Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinícius, Gabriel Neves, Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes and Marcos Guilherme; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

Embezzlement: Patrick (edema in the posterior region of the left thigh), Alisson (doubt, right knee sprain recovery), Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Luan (left adductor surgery), Caio (right knee surgery), Reinaldo (strain at the

right adductor), André Anderson (muscle pain).

hanging: Luizão, Luciano, Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia, Reinaldo, Éder and André Anderson

Suspended: –