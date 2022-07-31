Athletico vs São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Athletico and São Paulo face each other this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Arena da Baixada, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. O ge broadcasts live (except for PR) and tracks all bids in Real Time, with videos – click here to follow.

O Drilling goes to the field after a goalless draw against Flamengo, away from home, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. For the Brazilian, the team lost to Botafogo 2-0, also in Rio de Janeiro, in the last round. With the start of the round, Athletico dropped from fifth to sixth place, with 31 points.

O Tricolor seeks rehabilitation in the championship after four straight draws. Coach Rogério Ceni has reported concern about losing so many points in the first round and staying away from the spot in the next Libertadores.

Athletico – Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

The red-black coach will spare some players on account of the quarter-finals of Libertadores, on Thursday, against Estudiantes. Two defenders must be preserved, as well as midfielder Hugo Moura. Attacking midfielder David Terans is suspended.

Likely team: Benedict; Khellven, Matheus Felipe, Nico Hernández (Thiago Heleno) and Abner; Erick, Fernandinho and Vitor Bueno; Cuello (Pedrinho), Canobbio and Vitor Roque.

Embezzlement: David Terans (suspended); Christian, Julimar and Reinaldo (medical department).

hanging: Bento, Matheus Felipe, Matheus Fernandes, Nico Hernández and Vitor Bueno.

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

The coach will have the reinforcement of goalkeeper Felipe Alves, presented by the club this Saturday. He trained only once and is available. Rogério Ceni still cannot count on Patrick, who is still recovering from an edema in his thigh. Galoppo can make his debut in the Brasileirão.

embezzlement: Jandrei (back injury), Reinaldo (thigh strain), André Anderson (muscle pain), Walce (surgery recovery), Patrick (thigh swelling), Caio (cruciate ligament surgery), Luan (surgery on adductor muscle) and Arboleda (ankle surgery).

hanging: Luizão, Igor Vinicius, Reinaldo, Pablo Maia, André Anderson, Eder and Luciano.

Probable team: Thiago Couto (Felipe Alves), Diego Costa, Miranda and Léo; Rafinha (Igor Vinicius), Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Welington; Luciano and Calleri.

