Atltico plays poorly and is thrashed by Internacional in Cuca’s restart

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico lost to Internacional in Cuca’s restart Cuca’s restart at Atltico was very different from what fans had dreamed of. Back in charge of Alvinegro after seven and a half months, the coach saw a harmless team in attack and fragile in defense this Sunday (31), especially in the first half. The result was one of the worst: thrashed by 3 to 0 against a precise Internacional, in Beira-Rio, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Ex-Cruzeiro, Maurcio scored two beautiful goals in the first half. The other was also marked in the initial stage, by Wanderson, in another lack of attention of the white and white defensive system. In the final stage, Atltico created dangerous chances, but failed to change the scenario of the game, which precedes the decision against Palmeiras for the Copa Libertadores.

Teams return to the field midweek for the quarterfinals of continental competitions. On Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, Atltico hosts Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for Libertadores. Inter plays the next day, at 7:15 pm, against Melgar, in Peru, for the Copa Sudamericana.

For the 21st round of the Brazilian, the next appointment will be next Sunday. At 18:00, Inter face Fortaleza, at Castelo. Later, at 7 pm, it is the turn of Atltico and Athletico-PR to face each other in Mineiro.

Inter’s dominance

Internacional vs Atltico: photos from the match for Serie A Inoffensive in attack and fragile in defence, Atltico was easy prey for Internacional in the first half. The teams were still trying to place themselves in the game when the midfielder Maurcio, ex-Cruzeiro, gave the tonic of what would be the following moments.

After just six minutes, the 21-year-old took advantage of the space between the back and a half lines to hit a left-hander from outside the area, at Everson’s angle: 1 to 0.

At a disadvantage on the scoreboard, Atltico owned the ball (58%). Inter, the owner of the game. On an uninspired afternoon by the main attacking players, the visiting team suffered from strong color scoring and had Ademir as the only escape valve.

Inter’s counterattacks caused chills in the sparse white defense, which lost most of the disputes even in numerical superiority. In the 23rd minute, Edenlson – who, ironically, was close to Atlético in the transfer window at the beginning of the year – won a dispute with Arana and crossed low for Wanderson to conclude with precision: 2 to 0.

photo: Ricardo Duarte/International Maurcio (right) stood out in Internacional’s victory against Atltico The third colorado goal came in another precise counterattack, in the 30th minute. Nacho was disarmed by Gabriel, who found Alemo. The striker played for Maurcio to dribble Allan and finish placed, in the corner. Cold shower for an Atltico that even scared goalkeeper Daniel in the last minutes of the first half, but went to the break without reducing the damage.

Atltico improves but loses

Cuca tried to change the scenario of the match and, at half-time, put Pedrinho and Vargas in the places of Ademir and Nacho Fernndez. Right at the beginning, Atltico almost reduced the advantage in a clear chance finished by Jair, but goalkeeper Daniel saved Inter. In the 17th minute, Arana finished, the ball deflected on Vito and capriciously hit the crossbar.

With an eye on the new scenario that was taking shape on the field, coach Mano Menezes – who,