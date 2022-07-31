Atltico vs Palmeiras: more than 53 thousand tickets were sold for the game

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico starts dispute with Palmeiras in Libertadores with a full house in Mineiro This Saturday afternoon, Atltico announced that more than 53,000 tickets for the match against Palmeiras, for the Copa Libertadores da América, had already been sold. The game will be next Wednesday, August 3rd, at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, for the quarter-finals of the tournament. Serie A team signings for the second half

Sales, which started this Wednesday (27), at 8 am, first released tickets for Season Ticket holders and partners in the Strong and Avenger, Black, Immortal and International categories.

Fans who are not GNV members were able to purchase tickets from 5 pm this Friday (29).

Prices for athletics range from R$75.25 (club members) to R$474 (non-members).

The online sale closes on August 3, at 6:30 pm, if you still have tickets left. Atltico vs Palmeiras tickets