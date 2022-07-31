August 1 to 5, 2022 movies

This week’s Afternoon Session movie list from August 1 to 5 will feature a comedy starring Adam Sandler on Monday, the feature Pixels. Afterwards, TV Globo will show a novel with the adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ book, A Última Música. The week will also feature a romantic comedy starring Hilary Duff, as well as an attraction for those who enjoy drama and fantasy. All movies this week start at 3:30 pm, after O Cravo e a Rosa.

Monday, August 1st has the movie Pixels in this week’s Afternoon Session

Opening the week is the comedy Pixels, starring Adam Sandler. In the film’s plot, planet Earth is invaded by aliens who were inspired by classic 1980s video games to create digital monsters. This is because the creatures spent years receiving images and sounds of diverse cultural items, through satellites.

How to defeat such villains is anyone’s guess, so some gaming experts are called in to handle the task. This mission will require Sam Brenne, Eddie Plant, Ludlow Lamonsoff and Lieutenant Colonel Violet Van Patten.

Original Title: Pixels

Directed by: Chris Columbus

Cast: Adam Sandler, Peter Dinklage, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, Josh Gad

Nationality: American

Time: 3:30 pm

+ Hot Screen at 22:35: on Pixels day as this week’s afternoon session movie, the feature shown on the hot screen will be Creed II. In the plot, the character Adonis, played by Michael B Jordan, faces the biggest challenge he has ever seen in the boxing ring. He will need to defeat an enemy that is linked to his past and will have the help of Rocky Balboa by his side to understand the importance of fighting for something.

Watch the movie trailer of this week’s afternoon session that will air on Monday:

Tuesday, August 2 – The Last Song

Starring actress and singer Miley Cyrus and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the film that will be screened at this week’s Afternoon Session on Tuesday is a romance for drama lovers. The film follows the story of a 17-year-old girl from divorced parents, Ronnie. Leaving New York behind, she travels with her younger brother to a seaside town to spend the summer with her father, whom she resents because of their estrangement following their divorce. There, she ends up bumping into trouble, meets a great love and learns to reconnect with her father.

Original Title: The Last Song

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Bobby Coleman, Nick Searcy, Kelly Preston, Greg Kinnear

Directed by: Julie Anne Robinson

Nationality: American

Time: 3:30 pm

+Daughters of Eve at 10:35 pm: attraction starring Giovanna Antonelli, Renata Sorrah and Vanessa Gácomo, the plot follows the story of three women whose destiny is intertwined. From different lives and personalities, they end up united with the unexpected. Renata plays a woman who during her wedding anniversary realizes that she wants to separate, while Antonelli is a successful psychologist who has a husband who betrays her. Vanessa plays Cléo, a very lost young woman who has an affair with her friend’s husband.

See the trailer:







Wednesday, August 3 shows Passion for Rent

In Wednesday’s movie at this week’s Afternoon Session, audiences will follow the plot of Passion for Hire, starring Hilary Duff. The story follows young Holly, a teenager who is tired of moving every time her flirtatious mother Jean ends a relationship. So she ends up inventing a secret admirer to keep her mom busy, but her plan starts to spiral out of control when the perfect man actually shows up on her family’s doorstep.

Original Title: The Perfect Man

Cast: Hilary Duff, Heather Locklear, Chris Noth, Amy Acker, Mazin Elsadig

Directed by: Mark Rosman

Nationality: American

Time: 3:30 pm

+Special Cinema at 10:35pm: on this day, the first episode of the Rensga Hits series will be shown at Cinema Especial. The attraction has a release date on Globoplay for August 4th and will have 8 episodes in total. So after watching the first episode on TV Globo, you can check out the others on the streaming platform. The plot follows the story of Raissa, a very talented young woman who has just arrived in Goiânia and dreams of being successful in the countryside.

Thursday, August 4th this week’s Afternoon Session features Catching Fire

Toward the end of the week, audiences will see a feature film starring Bradley Cooper. The American actor plays the chef Adam Jones in the story, one of the most respected in Paris, but who loses much of what he has built in his career because of his involvement with drugs and drinks.

After isolating himself for some time in the United States, he leaves for London, England, to make a comeback. Ready to start over, he enlists the help of Tony, who manages a restaurant in the UK, to assemble a team with his old acquaintances and follow his dream of regaining his prestige in the kitchen.

Original Title: Burnt

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Daniel Bruhl, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Alicia Vikander

Directed by: John Wells

Nationality: American

Time: 3:30 pm

+Daughters of Eve at 10:35 pm

+The Good Doctor at 11:30pm: the series follows the story of Shawn Murphy. The character played by Freddie Highmore is a young man who dreams of being a surgeon and is diagnosed with savantism, a psychic disorder. Despite treating his condition as a hindrance to the profession, he shows that everyone is wrong.

Watch the movie trailer of this week’s Thursday Afternoon Session:

Friday, August 5 – A Wrinkle in Time

Closing out the week is A Wrinkle in Time, an adventure-filled fantasy that stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Mindy Kaling. In the film’s plot, the brothers Meg and Charles decide that they are going to find their father, a scientist who works for the government who has mysteriously disappeared. Everything indicates that he left the scene because of a secret project.

In this mission, the duo of brothers has the help of a colleague, Calvin, and three more eccentric women who are willing to take a journey through the universe.

Original Title: A Wrinkle in Time

Cast: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Peña, André Holland

Directed by: Ava DuVernay

Nationality: American

Time: 3:30 pm

+Globoplay session at 11:25 pm: In this attraction of Globo’s programming, the series The Equalizer – A Protetora, starring Queen Latifah, is shown. The story follows Robyn McCall, a determined ex-CIA agent and single mother who uses her skills to help the people around her.

Watch the movie trailer of this week’s Afternoon Session on Friday:

