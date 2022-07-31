Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, dies | nba

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, passed away this Sunday, July 31. The legendary Boston Celtics star, who won 11 championships and won five American league MVP awards, has died at age 88. The news was released on the former player’s personal profile on the internet. According to the statement, Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife by his side.

– Bill’s wife Jeannine and their many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in their prayers. And we hope that each of us can find a new way to act or speak with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified, and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be a last and lasting victory for our beloved number 6 – asked the post.

Considered the greatest defensive center ever seen in basketball, Bill Russell turned the Celtics into a powerhouse that won eight consecutive titles from 1959 to 1966. He spent 13 seasons defending the Boston franchise. With the US national team, he won an Olympic medal in 1956.

Bill Russell has been in the Hall of Fame since 1975, but it was only in 2019 that he accepted to receive the gem that is given to the selectable. And if on the court he was one of the greatest and most dominant players in the NBA, off it he was fundamental in militancy. He was the first African-American player to achieve superstar status in the NBA and also the first African-American to become a coach in the league.

Russell has always been an activist in the fight against racism and, due to his achievements in the field of Civil Rights, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2011.

– Bill’s understanding of the struggle is what lit up his life. From boycotting an exhibition game in 1961, to unmasking long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi’s first integrated basketball court in the flaming wake of Medgar Evans’ murder. Bill called attention to the injustice with unrelenting candor,” the statement said.

When he turned 87, the podcast of ge Ubuntu Esporte Clube made a special episode about Bill Russell. Also in text he explained the size of the superstar, who will forever be in the history of basketball.

NBA mourns the loss of Bill Russell

Shortly after the post on social media about the death of Bill Russell, the NBA released a note offering condolences to the family and praising the former player’s achievements. Adam Silver, the league’s commissioner and author of the statement, said Russell was the greatest of them all.