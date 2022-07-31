Brie Larson praises Iman Vellani after the premiere of the series “Ms. Marvel”

“Ms. Marvel” premiered this Wednesday (08) and has already conquered Brie Larson. This afternoon, through social networks, the interpreter of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel recalled her first video call with Iman Vellani, star of the new Marvel series.

The veteran posted a photo of the virtual meeting and praised the young actress of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel: “From our first Zoom, I knew she was going to be the best Marvel.”

Look:

In the series, Khan is a Muslim teenager from Jersey City who loves video games, fanfiction and superheroes, especially Captain Marvel. Her life changes when she discovers she has superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

Remember the trailer:

It is worth remembering that after “Ms. Marvel,” Vellani is set to star opposite Larson in “The Marvels.” Directed by Nia DaCosta (“The Legend of Candyman”), the sequel to the film “Captain Marvel” (2019) hits theaters on July 28, 2023.

