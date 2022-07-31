Cara Delevingne talks about what it was like to kiss Selena Gomez in the series

Recently, the model and actress Dear Delevingne told E! News about his experience kissing the singer and actress, Selena Gomezas she finds herself on the list of her best friends.

The kiss took place during a scene included in the 2nd season of the show. Only Murders in the Building. According to the context of the production, Delevingne plays the new love interest of Mabel, a character played by Selena, in the series.

“It was just so much fun”commented the model. “Is there anyone in the world who doesn’t want to kiss Selena?” joked.

“It was really funny. When you know someone so well, you feel comfortable having fun even in an awkward situation.”

In mid-2020, the model and actress came out as pansexual, meaning her love interest is not restricted to the opposite sex, but to any existing gender.

She also stated that participating in a scene like this made her feel represented in a relationship between women.

As far as Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building goes, Mabel (Gomez’s character), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) are trying to find a way to clear their names after being accused of being directly linked. the death of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell).

Faced with this, the critical situation experienced by the trio makes them end up becoming the central theme of a podcast, as they look for evidence to get to Bunny’s real killer.

Only Murders in the Building can be watched through the streaming from Star+. Season 2 episodes are released every Wednesday.