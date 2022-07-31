Cássio is honored with a mosaic before Corinthians vs Botafogo

Corinthians fans didn’t let it go unnoticed and had a real party today (30) in honor of goalkeeper Cássio’s 603rd game. The mark was conquered last Wednesday (27) against Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, for the Copa do Brasil.

In tonight’s match, in which the Corinthians team beat Botafogo 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship, the East sector of the stadium was covered before the start of the game by the inscription “603” at the top and “Gigante ” at the bottom, a reference to the 603 duels completed with the Corinthians shirt.

The mosaic was erected by the fans as the players prepared to sing the anthem, moments before the start of the match. In addition to the mosaic, the stadium’s screen also showed tributes to the goalkeeper, while teammates entered the field with a commemorative shirt for the black-and-white idol.

With the mark conquered, Cássio, who arrived at the club in 2012, became the goalkeeper who most often played with the alvinegra shirt in all of history. In addition, Cássio is currently the third player who most played for the club, behind only Luizinho (607 games) and Wladimir (806 games).