Cast The Avengers if the MCU was made in the 80s » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

like Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan is Disney’s latest MCU hit. As a character created only in 2014, she is in contrast to peers like Iron Man and Thor, who were comic book legends decades before Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth bring them to life. But even though many of Marvel’s most popular characters are over 50 years old, it took until the 21st century for them to be realized on screen.

That left decades of fans to fan-cast their own perfect Spider-Men and Captain America, and that exercise was particularly ripe in the 1980s, an era defined by larger-than-life movie stars who were super-powered on screen, even without the covers. . Looking back, it’s still fun to imagine what could have been.

Although Cruise was briefly hired to play Spider-Man for Cannon Films before the studio went bankrupt, his future work as Ethan Hunt on Mission Impossible movies show that he was much better suited for Steve Rogers. From the first comedies like risky business and cocktail for action hits like top gun and stormy daysCruise was able to convey an all-American aura while maintaining a mischievous glow.

Captain America has never been a very popular character for comic book fans, as his first major arc was in Ed Brubaker’s 2004 story The Winter Soldier by activists at the time.

While he plays the aging Hank Pym in today’s MCU, Michael Douglas was in a prime position to play Tony Stark in the 1980s. After a few years as a producer in the ’70s, the son of movie legend Kirk Douglas only became a star in his own right in 1984 dating the stone. In that ironic adventure, Douglas showed his talent for abrasive charm as a modern Indiana Jones without romantic ideals.

Later in the 80s, in films like Wall Street and Fatal Attraction, he embraced cleverness and became (much like his father before him) the cynic’s movie star, playing reprehensible characters that audiences would follow in spite of themselves. All of this makes him a natural fit for Stark, especially the ’80s “Demon in a Bottle” Tony.

He may be America’s darling now, but the Tom Hanks of the 1980s was a very different actor. Leaving the forgotten sitcom Real friends, Hanks’ film career began with him as an angst-ridden comic. in movies like splash and The “Donkeys, he was both the frustrated butt of the joke and the protagonist. That bottled up anger would make him a natural fit for Bruce Banner, a man of manners who is just trying to keep his cool.

A CGI Hanks would have been nearly impossible to do at the time, so it would have been natural to bring in the man who really was the Hulk in the ’80s as Hanks’ alter ego, which is Lou Ferrigno. On the popular late 70’s and early 80’s TV show, The incredible HulkMarked, Ferrigno and Bill Bixby joined the role. No doubt Hanks would make a dramatic update.

She may be best remembered as the voice of Jessica Rabbit, but Kathleen Turner had several classic performances throughout the 1980s. She rose to stardom as a femme fatale in 1981 with the erotic thriller body heatthen parodied that role in the Steve Martin movie The man with two brains before co-starring with the aforementioned Michael Douglas in Dating the Stone.

Turner would have brought her sensual seriousness to Natasha Romanoff in a way that would make Disney excess blush today, but would fit perfectly with the ’80s sensibility. cut out her hyper-masculine co-stars.

From red dawn for Dirty dance, Patrick Swayze was the kind of actor who could thrive in any genre and still stay on screen. He was tough, charming and often had a great sense of humor about himself, all perfect traits for the charismatically arrogant Thor, especially the character iteration that dominated the character’s early days.

In the theoretical vehicle Swayze, he would likely have started the film as Dr. Donald Blake. According to legend, Odin turned his arrogant son Thor into a normal human to teach him humility. But when Odin returns his memory, Blake was able to access his Asgardian powers whenever he needed them.

Kurt Russell was quietly one of the most interesting stars of the 1980s. Most often paired with director John Carpenter in films like Escape from New York and Big Problems in Little China, Russell landed a role as the Everyman Action Star. He had the looks of Harrison Ford, but his delivery was more artful, imbuing each line with a glow of self-awareness that would only come into fashion decades later.

That would make him ideal for the ironic and jaded Clint Barton. While Jeremy Renner’s opinion is helpful, albeit vague, Russell could have turned the master archer into a true fan favorite. He would have perfectly inhabited both supreme confidence in his own abilities while still feeling out of place between gods and superhumans.

Martial arts films were widely received with derision in 1980s America. While Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh dominated Hong Kong theaters, American audiences simply weren’t interested. Thus, Taimak’s star turns in 1985 the last dragon it is only now appreciated as a cult classic and the martial artist’s career never took off.

However, he would have been perfectly suited for T’Challa had the role been presented to him. Where Ryan Coogler’s film relied heavily on Ta-Nehisi Coates’ run in the early 2010s, this version would likely build on the blaxploitation-infused comic book series of the ’70s, creating a film much closer in spirit to that of Bruce Lee. . Enter the Dragon than modern cinema has.

Michael J. Fox was born to play the webhead. the star of Family ties, Teen Wolfand the Back to the future The trilogy was the high school student of the 1980s, and with each successive project it seemed to further define the archetypal high school underdog we still see today, most notably in Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

He was witty without being smug, sympathetic without being popular, and capable while constantly on his mind. Even his voice seems like a perfect match for Spider-Man’s succession of fights, and a showdown between him and a Vulture played by Back to the future co-star Christopher Lloyd sounds like an instant classic.

In a world of Norse gods and metal-clad billionaires, a scientist who can make himself really small isn’t the most inspiring option. However, Hank Pym is a very interesting character in the world of Marvel, and his cinematic power potential is not only apparent in Paul Rudd’s current films, but also in classic films like The Incredible Shrunken Man and fantastic trip.

Pym, being both absurd in concept and a somewhat grumpy character in execution, fits perfectly into 1980s Bill Murray. On comedy hits like Stripes and Ghostbuster, Murray was a charming antihero capable of saving the day while mumbling the whole time. This would suit the shrunken superhero with a big ego very well.

It would be natural to team up Bill Murray with his Ghostbusters love interest Sigourney Weaver. Rising to immediate stardom with 1979 Abroad, Sigourney Weaver became one of the biggest stars of the 80s in everything from action movies to romantic comedies. She exuded elegance and toughness in equal measure and paved the way for many of the women who star in the MCU today.

How do the two prove Ghostbuster movies, Weaver and Murray had fantastic romantic-comedy chemistry, and that would no doubt translate into these diminutive heroes. Their dynamic would be very similar to the current Rudd/Evangeline Lilly duo on steroids. Murray could have provided the jokes while Weaver handled the action, resulting in a movie that could have supplanted Ghostbuster as the ultimate action-comedy of the ’80s.

