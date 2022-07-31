Certificate of medical expertise from the INSS can be evaluated through the app; see how

Those who receive benefits from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) no longer need to go to one of the agencies to deliver the INSS medical certificate. Insured people can register the documentation through the Meu INSS app, available for Android and iOS.

In this way, the evaluation of the certificate is carried out remotely by the federal doctor. The change took place through joint Ordinance No. 7, from the Ministry of Labor and the INSS. It dispenses with the issuance of a conclusive expert opinion for cases of work incapacity of the insured.

The medical certificate or report accepted via the app is what allows the temporary disability benefit to be granted to workers diagnosed with any illness, provided that such situation prevents the temporary performance of work activities.

Step by step to send the certificate through the application

The official Meu INSS app is available on the Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.dataprev.meuinss&hl=pt_BR&gl=US) and App Store (https://apps.apple.com/br/app/meu-inss-central-de-servi%C3%A7os/id1243048358) for download on mobile phones with Android and iOS operating systems, respectively.

Check out the step by step to send the certificate through the app:

Open My INSS and go to “Schedule Expertise”; Choose “Initial Skill” and click on “Select”; The following question will appear on the screen: “Do you have a medical certificate”, choose “YES” and press to continue; Enter the requested information and click “Next”; In “Attachments”, press the “+” sign to insert the documentation; Next, a screen will open with the “Attach” button, click on it; Add the medical certificate, select “Open” and press to “Submit”; Choose the desired INSS agency and proceed. Remembering that this will be the agency where the benefit will be kept; Check the option “I declare that I have read and agree with the information above” and proceed once more to finish. If you wish, click on “Generate Voucher” to save it to your cell phone.

Requirements for analyzing the INSS certificate

In order for the certificate to be analyzed by the federal doctor, the documentation must be clear and legible, with the applicant’s full name and date of issue (which cannot be more than 30 days from the date of entry of the application).

In addition, information about the disease, signature and stamp of the professional, start date and estimated period of leave must also be included. The benefits approved through the analysis of the certificate cannot last longer than 90 days.

The submission of documentation through the app cannot be done in case of requesting the extension of a benefit. The waiver of expertise also does not apply to benefits for disability caused by an accident at work or occupational disease. Therefore, in these cases, the person must schedule the medical expertise in person.

