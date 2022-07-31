check out 7 recipes to taste







Today, July 30th, is National Cheesecake Day. This delight is marked by the creaminess of its versatile filling and the softness of its cookie dough. That’s awesome! Whether to enjoy at home or take it to a family lunch, cheesecake is the recipe you were looking for.

Did you know that cheesecakes can be salty too? Check out the most diverse flavors that can complement your tasty cheesecake below:

Cheesecake Day: learn 7 tasty recipes

Strawberry cheesecake





Time: 1h (+2h in the fridge)

Performance: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

1 packet of cornstarch biscuits (200g)

3 tablespoons cold butter, cubed

1/2 cup strawberry flavored jelly

4 tablespoons of water

Whole strawberries to decorate

Cream

1 packet of unflavored gelatin powder

1/3 cup (tea) milk

400g of cream cheese

1 can of condensed milk

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 cup fresh cream (chilled)

1 cup strawberries (chopped)

Preparation mode

First, hit the cookie in the blender using the pulse key until crushed. Pour into a bowl, add the butter and knead with your fingertips until you get a crumbly texture. Line the bottom of a 22 cm diameter removable rim pan with the crumbs, pressing down with your fingers. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes or until golden. Let cool.

For the cream, hydrate the gelatin in the milk and dissolve in a bain-marie. Beat the cream cheese, condensed milk, gelatin and juice in the mixer until homogenized. Still in the mixer, in another bowl, beat the cream until it forms firm peaks and mix it with the previous cream along with the strawberries, stirring gently with a spoon.

Pour into the mold and smooth with a spatula. Place in the fridge for 2 hours or until firm. Unmold. In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the jam with the water for 2 minutes. Let cool and drizzle over the pie.

chocolate mini cheesecake





Time: 1h (+4h in the fridge)

Performance: 20 units

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

1 packet of crushed chocolate-flavored cornstarch biscuits (200g)

2 tablespoons of butter

2 egg whites

Chopped candy to decorate

Cream

1 can of condensed milk

2 cups of cream cheese

1 cup of chopped ricotta

1 packet of unflavored gelatin powder

Syrup

2 cups chopped milk chocolate

1/2 cup (tea) of cream

Preparation mode

In a bowl, mix the biscuit, butter and egg whites until it forms a wet crumb. Line the bottom of removable rim molds, pressing down with your fingers. Bake in preheated oven for 5 minutes or until set. Remove and reserve.

For the cream, beat the condensed milk, cream cheese and ricotta in a blender until smooth. Add the gelatin prepared according to the package directions and beat for another 1 minute. Divide the cream between the molds over the dough and take it to the fridge for 4 hours.

For the syrup, melt the chocolate in a bain-marie and mix with the cream. Unmold the tartlets, drizzle with the chocolate syrup and serve decorated with chopped bonbon.

Practical dulce de leche cheesecake





Time: 1h (+4h in the fridge)

Performance: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

1 packet of crushed cornstarch biscuits (200g)

4 tablespoons of butter

1 can of condensed milk, boiled for 40 minutes under pressure

Filling

1 packet of unflavored gelatin powder

1/4 cup of milk (tea)

300g of cream cheese

1 can of sour cream (300g)

1 can of condensed milk

Preparation mode

Mix the biscuit with the butter until you get a crumb texture. Line the bottom of a large removable rim pan with the dough, pressing down with your hands. Bake in preheated oven for 12 minutes or until golden. Remove from the oven and let cool. For the filling, hydrate the gelatin in the milk and dissolve in a bain-marie. Pour into a blender and beat with the cream cheese, cream and condensed milk until smooth. Pour into the mold, smoothing with a spatula, and refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm. Unmold and spread the cooked condensed milk over the pie using a pastry bag with a pitanga nozzle, decorating the sides. Place in the fridge for 2 hours. Remove from the fridge and serve immediately.

Peanut and chocolate cheesecake





Time: 1h (+4h in the fridge)

Performance: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

1 packet of crushed cornstarch biscuits (200g)

5 tablespoons of margarine

Crushed cork paçoca to decorate

Filling

2 cups of cream cheese

1 cup of ricotta (mashed)

1 can of condensed milk

1 packet of colorless unflavored gelatin powder

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) crushed cork paçoca

Roof

1 can of condensed milk

2 tablespoons of margarine

4 tablespoons of powdered chocolate

1/2 box of sour cream (100g)

Preparation mode

In a bowl, mix the biscuit and margarine until it forms a wet crumb. Spread in a 22cm diameter mold with a removable ring, covering the bottom and side, and press well with your fingers. Place in a preheated oven (180º C) for 8 minutes. Remove and reserve. For the filling, beat the cream cheese, ricotta, condensed milk and gelatin prepared according to the package instructions in a blender until smooth. Add the paçoca and mix with a spoon. Pour over the dough and place in the fridge for 2 hours. For the topping, take the condensed milk, margarine and chocolate powder over medium heat, stirring until it thickens. Turn off and mix with the cream. Let cool, spread over the pie and return to the fridge for another 2 hours. Remove, unmold, decorate with crushed paçoca and serve.

kiwi cheesecake





Time: 25min (+6h in the fridge)

Performance: 8

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

1 packet of crushed cornstarch biscuits

2 tablespoons of melted butter

1 box of kiwi-flavored gelatin powder (or lemon, etc.)

2/3 cup (tea) of boiling water

1 cup of ricotta

200g of cream cheese

1/3 cup (tea) of sugar

1 can of sour cream

2 kiwis, sliced ​​and half moons

Preparation mode

Grind the biscuit in a blender and mix with the butter. Forre the bottom of a pie pan with removable bottom and take it to the medium oven, preheated, for 10 minutes. Let cool. Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Blend the ricotta, cream cheese, sugar and cream in a blender. Spread over the mold, smoothing it well and put it in the fridge for 6 hours. Decorate with kiwi slices and serve.

Stuffed biscuit mini cheesecake





Time: 30min (+3h in the fridge)

Performance: 10 units

Difficulty: medium

Ingredients

2 cups of crushed stuffed biscuits

5 tablespoons of butter

1 cup (tea) whipped cream

Chocolate flavored ice cream topping

Filling

1 cup of cream cheese

1 can of condensed milk

2 cups ricotta (chopped)

1 packet of unflavored gelatin powder

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence

1 cup of chopped stuffed biscuits

Preparation mode

In a bowl, mix the biscuit with the butter until it forms a wet crumb. Forre the bottom of removable rim forminhas with the farofa and take it to the medium oven, preheated, for 8 minutes or until lightly golden. Reserve.

For the filling, in the blender, beat the cream cheese, ricotta and condensed milk until smooth.

Prepare the gelatin according to the package instructions, add it to the cream in the blender and blend for another 1 minute. Mix the essence and the biscuit with a spoon, divide over the baked dough and take it to the fridge for 3 hours or until firm.

Unmold, cover with whipped cream and serve decorated with chocolate icing.

broccoli cheesecake





Time: 50min (+3h in the fridge)

Performance: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

1 packet of water and salt biscuits (200g)

1/4 cup of butter (melted)

Filling

3 egg whites

1 packet of unflavored gelatin powder

3 tablespoons of water

1 can of sour cream (300g)

2 cups of cream cheese

50g grated parmesan cheese

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 bunch broccoli, cooked and chopped

Preparation mode

Grind the biscuit in a blender and mix with the butter in a bowl until you get a wet crumb texture. With this dough, line the bottom and side of a 20cm diameter removable rim pan. Bake in preheated oven for 8 minutes. For the filling, in the mixer, beat the egg whites and set aside. Hydrate the gelatin in water and dissolve in a bain-marie. In a blender, beat the cream, cream cheese, parmesan, salt, pepper and dissolved gelatin until creamy. Transfer to a bowl, add half of the broccoli, the egg whites and mix gently with a spoon. Pour over the dough in the mold, decorate with the rest of the broccoli and take it to the fridge for 3 hours before unmoulding and serving.