Check out the free movies of August at Cine Teatro de Itupeva

Father’s Day is celebrated on August 14th and, because of this commemorative date, the exhibitions of Cine Teatro “Dr. Aluízio Rebello de Araújo” will bring this theme. From August 3 (Wednesday), sessions will be held on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Cine Theater “Dr. Aluízio Rebello de Araújo”, is located on the premises of Parque da Cidade. Tickets must be picked up on the same week as the screenings, at the Cine Teatro box office or at the Casa da Cultura, which is located in Praça São Paulo, close to the bus station.

The schedule for the 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th of August is:

Wednesday (3/8) at 4pm – Top Gun: Indomitable Aces (1986) – 1h50min – Dubbed

Indicative rating: Free

Summary: In Top Gun, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise), a young pilot, joins the Air Academy to become a fighter pilot. There, he becomes involved with Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis), a beautiful woman, and faces a rival of his own (Val Kilmer).

Wednesday (3/8) at 7:30 pm – Captain Fantastic (2016) – 1:58 am – Dubbed

Indicative rating: 14 years

Summary: Ben (Viggo Mortensen) has six children with whom he lives far from civilization, in the middle of the forest, in a rigid routine of adventures. Children fight, climb, read classic works, debate, hunt and practice hard exercises, with self-sufficiency always as the watchword. One day, a sad event takes the family out of isolation and the reunion with distant relatives brings old conflicts to the surface.

Friday (5/8) at 4pm – Pinocchio (1940) – 1h28min – Dubbed

Indicative rating: free



Summary: Geppetto (Christian Rub) is a lonely carpenter who, one day, decides to make a wooden puppet to keep him company. During the night, the Blue Fairy (Evelyn Venable) gives life to the doll, who changes his name to Pinocchio (Dickie Jones). Eager to become a real boy, Pinocchio gets into a lot of trouble, despite constant warnings from his friend Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edwards). The puppet has a particularity: whenever it lies its nose grows. Until the day he needs to rescue his creator, when he gets trapped in the belly of a whale.

Friday (5/8) at 7:30 pm – A Lesson in Love (2001) – 2:12 am – Dubbed

Indicative rating: free

Synopsis: Sam Dawson (Sean Penn) is a mentally handicapped man who raises his daughter Lucy (Dakota Fanning) with a great deal of help from his friends. However, as soon as she is 7 years old, Lucy begins to intellectually surpass her father, and this situation draws the attention of a social worker who wants Lucy committed to an orphanage. From then on, Sam faces a case that is virtually impossible for him to win, counting on the help of lawyer Rita Harrison (Michelle Pfeiffer), who accepts the case as a challenge with her colleagues.

Saturday (8/6) at 4pm – Despicable Me (2010) – 1h35min – Dubbed

Indicative rating: free

Summary: Gru is a villain and plans to steal the Moon, but fails because three orphan girls see him as a father figure. Faced with this, Gru is torn between stealing the Moon and abandoning the little ones or keeping them and giving up on his plans.

Saturday (8/6) at 7:30 pm – AD Astra: To the Stars (2019) – 2:30 am – Dubbed

Indicative rating: 14 years

Abstract: Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is a space engineer who decides to undertake the greatest journey of his life: travel to space, cross the galaxy and try to find out what happened to his father, an astronaut who got lost twenty years ago on the way. to Neptune.

Sunday (7/8) at 2 pm and 4:30 pm – Finding Nemo (2003) – 1:40 am – Dubbed

Indicative rating: free

Summary: The past holds sad memories for Marlin on the coral reefs, where he lost his wife and all his litter. Now, he raises his only son Nemo with all the care in the world, but the cute little clownfish ends up overreacting during a simple argument and ends up being captured by a diver. Now, the overprotective father must spring into action and sets out on a relentless search across the open sea in hopes of finding his beloved pup. Along the way, he ends up meeting Dory and, together, the duo will live an incredible adventure. Meanwhile, Nemo also has an intense experience alongside his new friends who live in an aquarium, as they must help him escape the fate that has been in store for him: ending up in the hands of the terrible Darla, niece of the dentist who captured him.