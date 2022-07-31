Check out which episode each actor was nominated for in the 2022 Emmys dispute

We have known the nominees for some time now. Emmy 202twowe suffer with the snubbed series, but we vibrate with the indicated darlings.

The list of 2022 Emmy nominees; check out

And the moment has come that we can see, thanks to the betting site GoldDerby.com, the list of episodes submitted by each actor, and which episode each series was nominated for.

Let’s remember the rules of the Emmy that we present in the other years?

They are simple, the episode must have been shown on American TV (or by streaming) within the eligibility window of the awards that this year took place between the days June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022.

Surprises, snubs and snubs on the 2022 Emmy list

To nominate series in general categories, such as Best Comedy Series, for example, studios send 6 episodes of the season that was air within that period. For the individual categories such as Best Actor/Actress in a Drama, applicants must submit through their agencies or representatives 1 episode for the organization of the academy. It is through this episode that the actor/actress has his/her name validated in the dispute and the members of the Academy can cast their votes in the polls for him or her.

For the individual Best Actor/Guest Actress categories, for example, the actor who submits his episode to the Emmy must have appeared in less than half of the season.

Check out the full list released so far:

*in update*

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Severance

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (round 6)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) – nominated for episode 6×07 – Plan and Execution

Adam Scott (Severance) – nominated for episode 1×01 – Good News About Hell

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) – nominated for episode 4×02 – Don’t Get Eaten

Laura Linney (ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) – nominated for episode 4×07 – Making Dead Things Look Nice

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) – indicated by episode 2×08 – Confirmations

Zendaya (euphoria)

COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great) – nominated for episode 2×10 – Wedding

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) – indicated by episode 1×10 – Open and Shut

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) – nominated for episode 1×03 – How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×10 – No Weddings and a Funeral

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – nominated for episode 4×08 – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – indicated by the Pilot episode

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (insecure)

Jean Smart (hacks)

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISSERIE OR MOVIE

Andrew Garfield (In Heaven’s Name)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Michael Keaton (dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

ACTRESS IN LIMITED SERIES, MINISSERIE OR FILM

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) – nominated for 2×01 – My Least Favorite Year

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (round 6)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance) – indicated by 1×07 – Defiant Jazz

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (round 6)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Arquette (Severance) – nominated for episode 1×08 – What’s for Dinner?

Julia Garner (ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (round 6)

Christina Ricci (yellow jacket)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) – indicated by episode 4×06 – Hit and Run

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (euphoria)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) – indicated by episode 1×12 – Ava vs. superintendent

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×10 – No Weddings and a Funeral

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan (Barry) – indicated by episode 3×01 – forgiving jeff

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×05 – Rainbow

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – nominated for episode 4×03 – Everything Is Bellmore”

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINI SERIES OR FILM

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (dopesick)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINI SERIES OR FILM

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Adrien Brody (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×04 – Lion in the Meadow

James Cromwell (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×05 – Retired Janitors of Idaho

Colman Domingo (euphoria) – nominated for 2×03 – Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys

Arian Moayed (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×05 – Retired Janitors of Idaho

Tom Pelphrey (ozark) – nominated for episode 4×10 – You’re the Boss

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×09 – All the Bells Say

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hope Davis (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×05 – Retired Janitors of Idaho

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show) – indicated by episode 2×09 – Testimony

Martha Kelly (euphoria) – nominated for episode 2×05 – Stand Still Like the Hummingbird

Sanaa Lathan (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×06 – What It Takes

Harriet Walter (Succession) – indicated by episode 3×08 – Chiantishire

Lee You-mi (round 6) – indicated by the episode – 1×06 – Gganbu

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live) – nominated for the episode Host: Jerrod Carmichael

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm) – nominated for episode 11×09 – Igor, Gregor and Timor

James Lance (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×12 – Inverting the Pyramid of Success

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building) – nominated for episode 1×07 – The Boy from 6B

Christopher McDonald (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×08 – The One, the Only

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso) nominated for episode 2×11 – Midnight Train to Roysto

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jane Adams (hacks) – indicated by episode 2×06 – The Click

Harriet Sansom Harris (hacks) indicated by the episode – 2×05 – Retired

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building) – indicated by episode 1×09 – Double Time

Laurie Metcalf (hacks) – indicated by episode 2×03 – Trust the Process

Kaitlin Olson (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×01 – There Will Be Blood

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso) – indicated by episode 2×06 – The Signal

the ceremony of Emmy 202two takes place on September 12 with broadcast by the American channel NBC. In Brazil, it stays with TNT.

