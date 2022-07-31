Christian Bale Appears In Makeup Test As Gorr

the team of Odd Studio shared never-before-seen photos from Christian Bale’s (Batman: The Dark Knight) makeup test for Thor: Love and Thunder, where he played Gorr.

According to the description, there was collaboration with two visual effects studios, Allied FX and Mouth FXwho were responsible for the skin tone and that black “goo” of the villain, respectively, in post-production.

The comics show that Gorr had a good reason to hate the gods. The character is an alien of unknown race, born on “a planet with no name”. His story begins 3,000 years before the events depicted in Thor’s HQ, and begins with him and his mother, who had faith in the gods, wandering the arid desert until the two are attacked by local creatures.

Gorr’s mother urges him to run, while she sacrifices herself holding the creatures as long as possible to save him.

Years later, Gorr marries and fathers three children, all of whom are on the brink of death from starvation. His pregnant wife Arra has always kept faith in the gods, but she tragically loses her life in an earthquake. After his last son, Hagar, starves to death in his arms, Gorr loudly expresses that there are no gods and is cast out by his superstitious people as a result.

Gorr wanders through the desert until he comes across two gods fighting – an elder god of darkness named Knull and a purple-skinned god in golden armor. Gorr is enraged when the gold-armored god begs for help and finishes him off after fusing with Knull’s weapon, the Necrosword, thus beginning a long and bloody conquest against every god he encounters.

READ TOO:

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.