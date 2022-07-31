company’s digital wallet arrives in Brazil

You smartphones They have already become indispensable items in our daily lives, haven’t they? Because of this, technology giants are increasingly discovering how to use them in a practical way for simple things, such as paying for groceries, bar bills, etc. That’s why Apple innovated the technology when it launched Apple Pay, which allows paying bills via cell phone or smartwatch. now the Google digital wallet arrives in Brazil.

Read more: Google Docs: new update lets you edit offline

Through an announcement made last week, Big Tech informed that the “Google Wallet” application will be available in Tupiniquin lands. Through it, it will be possible to use digital credit or debit cards to make payments by approximation in the most diverse products and services, such as bars, cinema box offices, among others.

Even for those who intend to go to Rock in Rio 2022, it can also be used on Android and WearOS devices to get tickets for the event. In addition, the digital wallet supports proof of COVID-19 vaccination, issued by the Ministry of Health itself. In this way, it is possible to carry out the check without having to carry the document in hand.

partner banks

For the implementation, the service will have partners such as Nubank, in addition to several others, such as:

Bank of Brazil;

Bradesco;

BTG;

C6 Bank;

Cashier;

Digi;

Link;

Inter;

Itau;

Neon;

Next;

MasterCard;

Visa;

XP.

How to use the service?

The process to get the app is simple and similar to any other. If you have an Android device that already has Google Pay, it will update to the company’s new Digital Wallet. If it’s not installed, just look for it through the Play Store. For iOS users the process is the same, but the download must be done through the APP Store.

To use it, simply access and integrate your main means of payment, entering your credit and debit card details.