Corinthians coach wants offensive team to face Flamengo

Flamengo’s next game is against Corinthians, on Tuesday (02), at 21:30 (Brasília time), in Itaquera. The match is valid for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals and the return game, at Maracanã, takes place on August 9, that is, the following week.

After the victory over Botafogo, coach Vítor Pereira, in a press conference, answered questions about the confrontation with Flamengo and revealed that the team will not escape its purpose. That is, he will continue with the offensive style of play, mainly playing at home. The Portuguese understands that changing specifically to face Mengão can be dangerous.

“To face Flamengo, we need to be at the best level. We will not be speculative. Let’s play our game”, says the coach.

He still praises the quality of the Flamengo squad and the game played at the club. The team advanced by eliminating Boca Juniors at Bombonera, but sees Rubro-Negro different from the Argentines and projects a different match.

“Flamengo is a team with individual and collective quality, but with a completely different dynamic from Boca Juniors. It will be different games”, he adds.

Corinthians lineup: Vitor Pereira ‘evades’ the question and remains a mystery about the team to face Flamengo

The main doubt is in the defensive part, but the tendency is that Bruno Méndez and Balbuena are the ones chosen. Raul Gustavo would be having some muscular problems and would be left out. Gil is also an option. Asked about the matter, the coach does not answer who should take the field.

“We’ll have to find the best pair according to the opponent’s characteristics”, he rolls.

Still on the lineup, the coach says he will still define the 11 that start the match. The evaluation will be based on the physical situation of each one.

“We have to go game by game, make an assessment of how they are physically and also in relation to the risk of injuries. Choose those that we think can play at a strong intensity in this sequence of games every three days”, he concludes.

