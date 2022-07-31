Corinthians enrolls Fausto, Balbuena and Yuri Alberto in Libertadores; see how the list looks | Corinthians

Corinthians made three changes in the list of entries for the quarter-finals of Libertadores. the defender babble the steering wheel Fausto Vera and the attacker Yuri Alberto are now available to Vítor Pereira in the competition. The changes were made official last Thursday.

The three players entered the places of Gustavo Mantuanwhich was loaned to Zenit; john victor, sold to Benfica; and luanwho was removed from the list to give the number 7 to Yuri Alberto.

This Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians welcomes Flamengo in the first game of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

+ Read more Corinthians news

1 of 2 Balbuena in Corinthians vs Botafogo — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Balbuena in Corinthians x Botafogo — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Read too

+ Balbuena hits mark and focuses on the decision against Flamengo

+ Allergic reaction takes Júnior Moraes to the hospital

Goalkeepers Ivan, also assigned to Zenit, and Guilherme, who joined Cyprus football, are still on the list, as exchanges were limited to three at this stage. The same occurs with João Pedro, who had his loan contract terminated and returned to Porto.

In the round of 16, before the games against Boca Juniores, Corinthians had made four changes in the original list. Bruno Méndez, Rafael Ramos, Giovane and Wesley entered the striker’s vacancies jofrom the left side Reginaldofrom the goalkeeper Alan Gobetti and the sock Kevin.

See the complete list by position and numbering:

goalkeepers: Cássio (12), Carlos Miguel (22) and Matheus Donelli (32), in addition to Ivan and Guilherme (unavailable);

Cássio (12), Carlos Miguel (22) and Matheus Donelli (32), in addition to Ivan and Guilherme (unavailable); Defenders: Balbuena (31), Bruno Méndez (25), Robson Bambu (3), Gil (4), Robert Renan (30), Raul Gustavo (34), Murillo (35), Lucas Belezi (13) and Alemão (46);

Balbuena (31), Bruno Méndez (25), Robson Bambu (3), Gil (4), Robert Renan (30), Raul Gustavo (34), Murillo (35), Lucas Belezi (13) and Alemão (46); Sides: Lucas Piton (6), Léo Mana (16), Fagner (23), Rafael Ramos (17), Fábio Santos (26), Bruno Melo (27), in addition to João Pedro (unavailable);

Lucas Piton (6), Léo Mana (16), Fagner (23), Rafael Ramos (17), Fábio Santos (26), Bruno Melo (27), in addition to João Pedro (unavailable); Midfielders: Fausto Vera (33), Maycon (5), Renato Augusto (8), Willian (10), Giuliano (11), Guilherme Biro (14), Paulinho (15), Matheus Araújo (20), Cantillo (24), Roni (29), Du Queiroz (37), Xavier (39), Breno Bidon (36), Zé Vitor (43) and Pedrinho (45);

Fausto Vera (33), Maycon (5), Renato Augusto (8), Willian (10), Giuliano (11), Guilherme Biro (14), Paulinho (15), Matheus Araújo (20), Cantillo (24), Roni (29), Du Queiroz (37), Xavier (39), Breno Bidon (36), Zé Vitor (43) and Pedrinho (45); Attackers: Yuri Alberto (7), Róger Guedes (9), Giovane (42), Wesley (44), Júnior Moraes (18), Gustavo Mosquito (19), Adson (28), Pedro (38) and Felipe Augusto (41).

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!