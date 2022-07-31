Cruzeiro signs Wesley from Juventus and wants Lincoln, ex-Flamengo

Cruzeiro is eyeing the transfer market in search of reinforcements for the rest of the season. The Minas Gerais club forwarded the hiring of the right-back Wesley “Gasolina”, who belongs to Juventus, from Italy, and presented a proposal for the striker Lincoln, ex-Flamengo and who currently defends Vissel Kobe, from Japan.

The information was initially given to journalists Samuel Venâncio and Venê Casagrande. Regarding the defender’s negotiation, the Italian club welcomes a transfer of the athlete to Brazil. The deal would be signed with a definitive contract until the end of 2024 and an agreement without investment for Cruzeiro. Juventus would have only demanded the division of economic rights to have a financial return in the future.

Regarding the conversations with forward Lincoln, the Minas Gerais club wants to have the athlete on loan. The player has a contract with the Japanese team until January 2024 and that would be an obstacle in the negotiation. Cruzeiro rules out a high investment by the attacker at this time.