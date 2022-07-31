‘Curse of natural resources’: why the current boom in raw materials may not benefit Latin America as much as it once did

Cecilia Barria

BBC News World

8 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images

After the start of the war in Ukraine at the end of February, the price of raw materials rose frantically.

Amid uncertainty, prices for products like oil, metals, gasoline, natural gas, wheat, corn and soybeans soared—and within days a new commodity boom began.

The Russian invasion and sanctions applied by Western nations to Moscow have set off historic increases in world food and fuel prices, prompting companies to seek alternative sources of supply.

“You have a shock in which basic products, food, energy and also metals are lacking, there is a food security problem, and [a América Latina] is seen as the one that will help us overcome the problems,” said Ilan Goldfajn, director of the Western Hemisphere Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and former president of the Central Bank of Brazil.

He added that Latin America has been seen by investors as a region that can “be part of the solution”. But he warned that to take advantage of this context, governments would have to promote reforms to increase productivity and competition, improve education, change tax systems and reduce inequality.

The Curse of Natural Resources

This was also cited by some economic analysts who see what is happening as an opportunity for the region, given the dwindling supply of energy products and cereals due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Commodity prices such as soybeans have soared due to the war in Ukraine

From this perspective, the possibility of the region exporting more natural resources is considered “good news”, after the covid-19 pandemic left deep scars on Latin American economies.

Although, from a historical point of view, basing a country’s growth primarily on the export of natural resources — even in a context of crisis — is considered a bad idea.

This is what is usually called the “curse of natural resources” or the “paradox of abundance”, which affects countries that, despite being rich in raw materials, tend to get stuck in a low level of development because they export products with no added value, such as oil, minerals or grains.

At the same time, they are forced to import manufactured goods, which, in the current context of high inflation, means that both public finances and households are affected.

Among the unknowns of this commodity price boom, doubts persist about which sectors will continue to rise, which will go through ups and downs or how long rising prices can last.

In recent weeks, for example, the price of metals has dropped nearly 20% from its March peak, and within that group, copper has taken an even bigger hit.

But the rest of commodities are still at the top of the curve.

For the time being, it is not very clear whether higher raw material prices in international markets will generate more advantages than disadvantages for Latin American countries due to a fundamental factor: the rampant inflation that is ravaging the world.

Inflation casts doubt on the benefits

“Rising inflation has an impact that is likely to overshadow gains from a business perspective,” says Elijah Oliveros-Rosen, senior economist in the Latin America Global Research and Economics division at consultancy S&P Global Ratings.

In a conversation with BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service, he explains that there is no mathematical formula to calculate exactly how much a country gains from commodity revenue and how much it loses from the impact of inflation, because determining the net effect depends on of many factors.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The prices of raw materials have soared, but the wave of inflation that is sweeping the world is also affecting the countries that export them.

Anyway, when looking at who wins and who loses in the current economic context, the analyst proposes to evaluate the issue from two angles: how it affects raw material producers and how it affects consumers in a given country.

Undoubtedly, companies that produce commodities, says Oliveros-Rosen, will benefit from higher prices, especially in countries like Brazil, which is an exporter of products such as oil, steel and food.

But consumers are paying much higher prices due to the wave of inflation that has caused many countries to raise interest rates at full speed.

At the end of the day, energy price inflation and food price inflation is taking a heavy toll on households’ pockets.

In addition, credit becomes more expensive and the economy recovers more slowly, affecting the direction of the economy, precisely when the voices that project a recession in the United States and Europe are gaining ground.

The slowdown of China in the global economic scenario also does not help, since it is the second largest trading partner of Latin America as a whole after the United States. In the case of Brazil, China is the first partner.

“Such high inflation can take all the benefits of high commodity prices,” says the economist.

More positive or more negative?

This is a concern shared by analysis centers that try to decipher the impact that the new economic context may have in the region.

“Growth expectations for this year remain moderate,” says Daniel Zaga, head of economic analysis at consultancy Deloitte Mexico.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, ‘Such high inflation can take full advantage of high commodity prices’, says economist

The jump in the price of raw materials generated, according to him, pressure on inflation, but also affected the trade balance and the fiscal situation of the countries in the region.

The effects are very different for each economy, because the rise in raw materials and the difficulties that Latin American countries are experiencing are not homogeneous.

Zaga explains that in Argentina, for example, where the commercial and fiscal effect may be slightly positive this year, the negative impact through inflation may be greater. Currently, the rise in the cost of living exceeds 60%, and analysts project it will likely continue to rise.

In other countries, such as Colombia, which has had inflation under control in recent decades, “the positive effect via trade and public finances will be greater than the negative effect of inflation”, says the economist.

Meanwhile, in economies like Mexico’s, “the effect is negative in all areas: trade, public finance and inflation.”

In any case, we will have to wait for the evolution of the year to assess with greater precision the impact that the increase in raw materials will have on each country.

In Brazil, the Central Bank, the body responsible for keeping inflation under control, has already recognized that the target set for 2022 will not be met. The institution’s projection is that the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) will remain at 8.8% this year, well above the inflation target, set at 3.5% for this year (with a margin to fluctuate between 2% and 5%). And the expectations of economists in the financial market are today at 7.3%, according to the Focus bulletin released on Monday (25/7).

the last few weeks

The economic scenario has worsened in recent weeks.

A leading commodity indicator, the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which measures contract developments in the energy, metals and crops markets, is down nearly 20% after hitting a record in early June as fears of a recession mount. .

Markets are giving signs that the US Federal Reserve (equivalent to the Central Bank of other countries) will not be able to control inflation, which has reached its highest level in four decades, without raising interest rates even further, which could lead the economy to a recession.

The outlook does not look good either in Europe, where interest rates have just had their biggest increase in two decades, and the economic slowdown in China also contributes to a bad scenario.

This causes investors to anticipate an adverse future and make decisions that bring down commodity prices, stopping the incredible increase they had recorded.

Will prices keep falling? Will you go up again? Will only metals fall, while food prices will continue to rise? How much higher will interest rates rise in the US? Which countries will go into recession? Will Russia stop selling gas to Europe?

With such a high level of uncertainty, large capitals have preferred to avoid risk and seek refuge in safer investments.

As the international storm continues, Latin America is trying to control the wave of inflation that is choking families and deal with complicated political scenarios that, incidentally, also have profound economic repercussions.

This text was originally published at: https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-62304530