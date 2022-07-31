Dakota Johnson says making 50 Shades of Gray was psychotic

The actress Dakota Johnson became very famous after being cast to play Anastasia, in the adaptation of the book 50 shades of gray in theaters, but after that, according to the actress, it just went downhill (Via vanity fair).

According to Dakota Johnson, the problem started because the author of the book series EL James maintained creative control over the film adaptations of the book very sharply.

“I signed up to do a very different version of the movie we ended up doing. EL James had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, she just demanded that certain things happen. There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the internal monologue, which was incredibly cheesy at times. It wouldn’t work to say it out loud. It was always a battle. Ever. When I auditioned for this movie, I read a ‘Persona’ monologue and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be really special.’” Dakota Johnson

Johnson said that doing the trilogy “Fifty Shades” “has become something crazy,” adding: “There were many different disagreements. I’ve never been able to honestly talk about it because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we did at the end of the day and everything ends up the way it should, but it was complicated.”

Even with the battles that took place behind the scenes, Johnson has no regrets or ill will towards James or the franchise that was a success despite criticism.

50 Shades of Gray was a blockbuster in the books and movies (with Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan) despite the fact that both the movie and the books did poorly in reviews.