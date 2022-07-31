David Schwimmer, aka Ross, ‘hated’ Marcel the monkey in real life

In the first season of Friends, Marcel and Rosso have funny moments and the ape’s parting upsets the character; in real life, however, David felt relieved

Friends was on the air for almost a decade — in all, there were 236 episodes between September 22, 1994 and May 6, 2004 — marking an entire generation. Considered by many to be the best sitcom on television, the series created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman it was able to generate moments of joy, reflection, commotion and was even responsible for countless debates over the years.

Whether they are critical for the lack of representation or even for the way the plot treated the LGBTQIA+ character Helena Handbasket, Chandler’s mother, Friends became a perfect example of its era; both with regard to the positive and negative points of the statement.

Another point that still causes discussion today is about the character Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and his aggressive possessive relationship with Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). However, it seems that the controversies go beyond the fictional world and reach Schwimmer with another character in the plot: the monkey Marcel.

hate for the ape

On June 29, 2021, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ premiered in Brazil on HBO Max, which, as its name says, brought together the star-studded cast of the series after almost two decades. During the special David Schwimmer revealed that unlike his character, he had no affection for the monkey Marcel.

Scene between David Schwimmer and Marcel the monkey / Credit: Warner Bros.

In the first year of production, Ross introduces his friends to the capuchin monkey Marcel, with whom he starred in several funny moments. Marcel’s trajectory in the narrative ends soon in the 21st episode, entitled ‘The one with Monica Fake’.

In fiction, Ross needs to say goodbye to Marcel as the little monkey reaches sexual maturity and causes awkward moments for the paleontologist. Thus, he ends up being donated to the zoo, which caused Geller’s annoyance. For SchwimmerHowever, the situation was a great relief.

Returning to the special, the cast is asked which part of the show they liked the least; David promptly replied: “The monkey”. One of the first points raised by the actor is that whenever Marcel made a mistake, the cast’s comic time on stage was ruined and everything needed to be redone.

But the complaints don’t stop there. Schwimmer he also reported that the capuchin monkey ended up resting on his shoulders during breaks between takes; what made the situation unpleasant was that the primate was fed live food in these spaces.

As if it were not enough, David says that after Marcel ate, he used to touch the actor’s face and hair with his hands dirty with dead insect larvae. Courtney Coxwho played Ross’ sister Monica Geller, also said the monkey scared her. Jennifer Anistonin turn, claimed to have loved him.

coach hits

But the discussion does not end there, there is also the other side of the story. Mike MorrisMarcel’s coach, made a point of rebutting the actor’s lines.

David Schwimmer was Ross Geller in Friends/ Credit: Warner Bros.

In an interview with The Sun, he called Schwimmer of “despicable” on account of his statements. Morris went further and pointed out that it was all just jealousy of Marcel, since, in his opinion, the primate was more fun than Ross.

“I never watched Friends because of the comments from Schwimmer about the monkeys. I refused since he gave an interview after the animals were dropped from the show and said they tried to bite him and throw poop on him. They didn’t do any of that. None of that is true, when I was there none of that happened,” he explained.

Mike He said that the complaints were already known to him, but that he decided to speak out only after the repercussion of the special. “I didn’t speak openly back then, but now I do. I didn’t attend the meeting [de Friends]but I heard from other people what Schwimmer said. I don’t agree with that, if something happened, he [Schwimmer] that wasted their time [macacos]if we want to be true.”

Schwimmer was fine with the monkeys in the first few episodes and happy to be there. But people laughed at the monkey and I think he was jealous because he wasn’t the one they laughed at,” he continues.

“The other monkey who played Marcel (…) recently passed away from cancer, so Schwimmer was speaking ill of the dead when he made those comments. I think it’s despicable that he still speaks badly,” he added.