Using his social networks, actor Dwayne Johnson celebrated the positive reviews of DC League of Super Pets, both in Rotten Tomatoes how much in CinemaScore.

What caught the attention of the actor’s post was that he mainly highlighted the audience’s evaluations, after North American critics were divided on the film, with some even talking quite badly about his voice acting.

The evaluation of DC League of Super Pets at the Rotten Tomatoes is currently at 72% from critics, and 89% from audiences.

DC League of Super Pets is on display in Brazil and has Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Superdogin addition to Kevin Hart as Ace the Batcão.

The film is directed by Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Almost Heroes) and Jared Stern (LEGO Batman: The Movie).

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as Superman, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) as Batman, Olivia Wilde (Tron: Legacy) as Lois Lane, Marc Maron (Joker) as Lex Luthor, Diego Luna (Rogue One) as Chip, and Kate McKinnon (Barbie) and Lulu are other main cast members.

When Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy band of animal shelters – Ace the Batcan; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.